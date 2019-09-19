Theo Snelders to be inducted into Dons hall of fame

Former Aberdeen goalie Theo Snelders is to be inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

The Dutchman was signed by Dons co-managers Alex Smith and Jocky Scott from FC Twente in his homeland.

Snelders, 55, became a cult figure with the Red Army had a big role in helping Aberdeen win the League Cup in 1989 and the Scottish Cup in 1990.

He made a number of crucial saves in the 2-1 win over Rangers in the League Cup final and in the Scottish Cup showpiece he saved a penalty from Celtic’s Anton Rogan, which allowed the Dons to triumph 9-8 in the shoot-out.

Over his time at Pittodrie Snelders made 227 appearances before his departure in 1996. He will be inducted into Aberdeen’s hall of fame on Thursday, November 21 at the Chester Hotel.