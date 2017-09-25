Dons find that controlled aggression to gain revenge over Motherwell

Battling Aberdeen regained pride at Fir Park by delivering the aggression which boss Derek McInnes had demanded after their League Cup exit.

This Dons side was a far different animal to the one that was overrun in the 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Motherwell just four days earlier.

Scrapping for possession, pressuring and fully committed – this was the performance the Reds should have displayed in the League Cup.

It was a victory built on grit and anger more than flair and creativity – but it was exactly what was needed to negate the Steelmen.

Less than 76 hours earlier, Motherwell had overrun the Dons with their in-your-face high-tempo pressing play.

It wasn’t pretty but this time the Reds had the answer as they won “ugly”.

The hard-fought victory extended the Reds’ unbeaten Premiership start to seven games.

It also closed the gap on league leaders Celtic to two points as the Reds ended a recent malaise of three games without a victory.

McInnes had admitted his players were hurting and that none of them will have slept after that League Cup shocker.

He highlighted a lack of aggression and intent from his squad as pivotal to that defeat.

For a team that has been acknowledged as Scotland’s second force in recent seasons, it will have been painful for the Reds to have been defeated so comprehensively in a cup.

After that disappointment, the Reds came out of their corner fighting with Andy Considine delivering the knock-out punch.

Revenge, retribution, pay back – whatever hackneyed cliche you want to throw at it – will ultimately be hollow because as important as it is to get back to winning ways this was only three points in a 38-game season.

It was a return to the level of performance expected from an Aberdeen side.

They will have to maintain this level of intensity.

It will take more than a league win to heal the wounds of a heavy defeat in a tournament the Dons had genuine aspirations of winning.

There were three changes to the starting line-up that lost to zWell last week.

Centre-back Scott McKenna came in for his first taste of first-team action this season and first start since the final game of the 2015-16 season, a 4-0 loss to Ross County 16 months ago.

The defender spent last season on loan at Championship side Ayr United and has recovered from a health scare in 2015.

A routine scan revealed he had an enlarged heart and he was told not to play for 12 weeks as doctors explored the problem.

He was subsequently given the all-clear.

McKenna was outstanding and successfully kept out in-form striker Louis Moult who had netted in five successive games.

Having played three at the back in the League Cup defeat, McInnes reverted to a defensive four with Anthony O’Connor moving forward into a defensive midfield role.

Icelandic international Kari Arnason, 34, came in ahead of Mark Reynolds to link up with McKenna in a central-defensive partnership of seasoned-veteran and rookie.

Midfielder Greg Tansey returned to the starting line up with Gary Mackay-Steven out.

Tansey is set to go in for surgery on a hernia problem over the international break but made himself available for selection despite the injury.