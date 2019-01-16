Teen Aberdeen star Campbell dreams of winning trophy with Dons

Teenage midfielder Dean Campbell has already made one dream come true by scoring his first Aberdeen goal.

Now the life-long Dons fan aims to realise another by helping the Dons lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

The 17-year-old Aberdonian was officially credited with the second goal in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston in the final game before the Premiership winter shutdown.

Pittodrie youth graduate Campbell maintained that momentum by impressing during the recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

He hopes that is enough to earn a crack at Stenhousemuir in the fourth round at home on Saturday.

And Campbell is determined facing the League One strugglers can be the first step towards delivering Scottish Cup glory for the Red Army.

He said: “As an Aberdeen fan myself, to give a trophy to the fans would be incredible and something I have always dreamed about.

“I have been to all the games since I was a young kid, so I know what winning silverware means to all the fans.

“Hopefully I can play a part in the Scottish Cup and help take the club to a trophy.

“Everything has been positive for Aberdeen in the last few years.

“We are a club that has always been pushing for trophies.”

Scotland Under-18 international Campbell ensured the Dons entered the winter break on a high by netting the winner at Livingston.

Campbell knew it was his goal, but there was initially some dubiety as he slid in on the ball along with Livi’s Craig Halkett.

The SPFL cleared up any doubt by officially crediting the teen with the goal last week.

He said: “With that goal at Livingston there was happiness and frustration at the same time.

“I knew deep down myself that it was my goal but there was still a bit of debate out on social media about it.

“It was brilliant for me to get the goal but I was delighted to play and that we got the win as well, which is the most important thing.

“I was delighted when I was given the goal.

“I had been waiting for ages for confirmation and I didn’t know if it was going to be given as mine or go down as an own goal.

“To get the news the other day that it was my goal was a dream come true.

“I have always wanted to score a goal for Aberdeen and thankfully I have managed to do that.

“To score at 17 is way ahead of what I thought I would do when I was a young kid so I am absolutely delighted.

“I want to take that momentum into the second half of the season.”

Campbell further strengthened his argument for game time in the cup by impressing in the 2-0 friendly defeat of FC Dibba Al-Hisn in Dubai.

One of Aberdeen’s hottest young prospects, Campbell has quickly marked off career milestones.

Last season he led out the Dons’ U20s at Hampden in the Scottish Youth Cup final, eventually losing 3-1.

In a 3-1 defeat to Celtic on May 12, 2017, the midfielder became the youngest player to feature in a first-team game in the club’s history.

He was introduced as a late substitute, aged 16 years, one month and 23 days.

Campbell’s second appearance came away to Celtic in the final Premiership game of last season.

Dons boss Derek McInnes introduced the teen with 25 minutes remaining of a high pressure, must-win game against the league champions and he excelled.

He was fearless at Parkhead when called upon last season as the Reds triumphed 1-0 to secure a fourth successive Premiership runners-up spot.

“As a young player it is my responsibility to be ready to come on at any time the gaffer needs me,” he said.

“I have just got to play well when I do get on and not worry about the situation.

“I just have to play my own game and hopefully I come across as a player the manager trusts to play in all the games.”

Articulate, polite, mature and clearly passionate about his home city club, Campbell is as impressive off the pitch as on it.

He hopes his contribution in recent matches can earn him a crack at Stenhousemuir.

Campbell said: “Hopefully I have done enough in the last three games I have played to get into the manager’s thoughts.

“I came on against Hearts at a tough time in the game when it was still close and I did okay.

“I also got myself a goal in the game against Livingston and got on the ball a lot.

“Hopefully I have played enough to get myself in the manager’s thoughts for the Scottish Cup tie.”

Such is McInnes’ faith in the teenager, the club snapped him up on an extended contract until summer 2021 last September.

Aberdeen called time on their United Arab Emirates’ camp with Sam Cosgrove scoring twice to beat FC Dibba Al-Hisn.

Campbell impressed in that game but accepts he faces a battle to force his way into the first team.

He said: “The game in Dubai was enjoyable but the most important thing was to get our legs and sharpness back before the Scottish Cup tie.

“It was good to play with the boys again.

“We scored a couple of good goals and kept a clean sheet so we were delighted with the game.

“The squad is really strong this season so I am learning a lot from the players every day.

“I am also fighting for my place in the squad each week and hopefully I can push on for the rest of the season and play as much as I can.”