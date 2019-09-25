Tears or fears in past as Jon Gallagher looks for silverware with Dons

There were fears Jon Gallagher would be added to Aberdeen’s lengthy injury list.

But after an X-ray on a suspected fractured tibia came back all clear the Atlanta United loanee is focused on adding to the Pittodrie trophy cabinet.

The Dons face Hearts at Tynecastle tonight in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup tonight.

Gallagher is set to feature this evening after playing all of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

A week earlier it had appeared unlikely the winger would be involved in West Lothian.

He was sent for an X-ray after a nasty clash during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

There were fears Gallagher had fractured his tibia and with Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo, Scott Wright, Scott McKenna, Ash Taylor and Stephen Gleeson all out it was a boost for the Dons that the Irishman only suffered a haematoma.

The 23-year-old said: “The medical staff were a bit nervous about how my leg was after the St Johnstone match.

“It was a bit of a precaution to make sure there wasn’t anything wrong so I was at the hospital and got the X-ray done.

“Personally I wasn’t too worried because I had carried on for the last 10 minutes of the match.

“With the amount of injuries we already have people were relieved, myself included.

“The ball was just played in behind and I was trying to beat the defender.

“I knew if I got a touch on it I could have been in behind. That’s the risk you take, but unfortunately I got clattered.

“Thankfully I’m OK, it flared up a bit after the game so there was the precaution of the X-ray. But I told them I was fine on Monday and ready to train.

“There were no issues throughout last week which was great.”

With Aberdeen playing in the League Cup last eight at Tynecastle the focus is on the Dons’ bid to win silverware.

That is something Gallagher – who is on loan from MLS outfit Atlanta until January – would love to deliver.

He added: “That would be the dream because you want to be part of teams that go down in history and win trophies.

“I’m trying every day to make an impact on the team and I know all the boys are desperate to bring something back to the club.

“It’s not something that has really been spoken about because we’re focused on what’s happening right now. But it would be brilliant to give something back to the club.

“I want to give my best for the group, the manager and the club and right now it’s just about taking it step by step and at the minute the focus is on Hearts.”

Gallagher felt it was impressive the Dons were able to dig out a win at the weekend, despite their crippling injury list.

He hopes the Reds can build on that result tonight in Edinburgh, but believes this evening’s clash will have a different feel to it with a semi-final spot at stake.

He said: “A lot of teams could react badly because of the injuries we had. Losing players who are big characters and leaders in the team like Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson.

“But the manager said that’s why we have a squad to deal with injuries.

“For myself I was back in the team and it was great to get the three points.

“It’s a cup game so it’s a completely different dynamic.

“Sometimes these games can be tense because teams don’t want to make a mistake which could put you out of the cup.

“We need to focus on our own game and what we’re good at and hopefully we’ll be all right.

“Games like these are definitely part of the reason I came to the club.

“Coming on loan I wanted to play in big matches and to get that exposure and experience and thankfully I have so far.”