Friendship with Vyner and Leigh made makeshift midfield work says Aberdeen loan star Gallagher

Jon Gallagher says his friendship with Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh made it easy for the trio to slot into Aberdeen’s midfield together.

The Dons produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat Motherwell 3-0 at Fir Park.

The triumvirate were influential to the result achieved by the Reds in Lanarkshire.

Boss Derek McInnes was short of central midfield options due to the suspension of Lewis Ferguson, injuries to Funso Ojo and Scott Wright, with Craig Bryson and Stephen Gleeson only being fit enough for the bench.

That meant McInnes pitched defenders Vyner and Leigh into holding midfield roles, with Gallagher operating just in front of the duo.

Despite Vyner and Leigh being played in unnatural positions they performed superbly, with the Bristol City loanee scoring the third goal and the man on loan from NAC Breda setting up the first.

Gallagher, on loan from Atlanta United, enjoyed playing beside Vyner and Leigh and says it was easy to strike up a relationship in the middle of the park.

The Irishman, 23, said: “Credit has to go to the boys next to me because the two of them were excellent.

“The three of us just helped one another. They’re not really familiar with that spot.

“But I thought they looked like they’d been playing there for years.

“The gaffer spoke to us and gave us a bit of confidence.

“He said go in and win our individual battles and help one another.

“Me, Greg and Zak are like best friends, so it was easy for us to do the job for another guy. You know he will get you back.

“We worked well on Saturday.”

The victory at Fir Park came at a good time for Aberdeen.

Prior to the success in Lanarkshire, the Dons had won only one of their previous five games – a run which included a 5-0 reverse at Ibrox – which led to mumblings of discontent among the Red Army.

With champions Celtic the visitors to Pittodrie on Sunday, Gallagher hopes the victory over Motherwell can be a turning point. He added: “Hopefully it is. The international break helped us a bit.

“Obviously the run of results we had wasn’t ideal.

“But it helped being able to rest, clear our heads, get back to the training ground and think about putting in a performance for ourselves and the fans.

“I think we’re all happy with the performance, but we don’t want to celebrate too much – there’s a job to be done again next week, so you want to build towards that.”

Striker Sam Cosgrove set the ball rolling for Aberdeen at the weekend as he dinked in the opener against the Steelmen.

The 22-year-old has netted 15 times in 16 games this season, and Gallagher says Cosgrove is being rewarded for his hard work in training.

He said: “You want your striker to do what he does and have confidence when he’s through on goal.

“That little dink showed where Sam is at.

“I honestly couldn’t pick which goal was best because they were all very high quality and I’m buzzing for the guys who got the goals.

“Sam definitely has an inner confidence, which shows.

“But he is a humble boy who works super hard in training and we all respect that.

“He makes my job easier because his hold-up play is getting better every week. I think that’s something that goes unnoticed, and his work-rate too.

“Sam and myself had a job to do on their centre-backs and the holding midfielder and he’s helping me just as much as I’m helping him.”

Captain Joe Lewis also played an important role in the Reds returning to winning ways as the keeper saved James Scott’s early penalty.

Gallagher said: “That’s what you need your captain to do – to step up and have those moments.

“We all know Joe is capable of doing that and I thought that save helped to set the tone and push us on for the rest of the match.”