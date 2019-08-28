Taylor could be back for Aberdeen’s weekend Premiership clash with Ross County

Defender Ash Taylor is in contention to return from injury to ease the Dons’ centre-back problem against Ross County.

Scotland international Scott McKenna is set to miss Saturday’s clash with the Staggies due to a hamstring tear.

However, boss Derek McInnes confirmed he may still delay Taylor’s comeback until after the upcoming international break.

Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 Europa League draw away to Chikhura Sachkhere on July 25.

McInnes is wary of rushing the 28-year-old summer signing back too soon.

The manager said: “If you ask Ash he will probably think he has a chance for the Ross County game.

“He is coming on well.

“However, the sensible approach to that might be rather than pushing him to use the international break to really get him up to speed.

“Ash is not ruled out for Ross County. If he is not fit for this week, though, he will be fit for the following fixture after the international break.”

When Taylor limped off early in the Europa League second qualifying round tie in Tbilisi, Georgia, last month, it added to the Dons’ injury crisis.

Taylor became the third injured defender with NAC Breda on-loan left-back Greg Leigh and centre-back Mikey Devlin also ruled out.

Such was the extent of the injury crisis, McInnes moved to bring defender Zak Vyner in on loan from Bristol City.

Vyner was introduced for McKenna, 22, at Kilmarnock and helped the Reds secure only their second clean sheet in 10 games this season.

Aberdeen are awaiting the results of a scan on McKenna’s hamstring tear.

McInnes said: “The injury to Scott is a real blow because he started the game well.

“To lose someone of his influence isn’t ideal.

“Hopefully Scott recovers pretty quickly.”

McInnes moved to bolster his defence in the summer transfer window with the signing of Taylor and Leigh.

Taylor was bagged on a two-year contract having left Northampton Town following their relegation to League Two.

He had previously played for Aberdeen for three seasons but left under freedom of contract following the 2017 Scottish Cup final.

Leigh was secured on a season-long loan following NAC Breda’s relegation from the Dutch top-flight.

There is the option to sign Leigh on a permanent deal for a small fee at the end of the loan deal.

Both Taylor and fit-again Leigh have suffered injuries already this season.

During that time McKenna also handed in a transfer request following rejected bids from QPR and Nottingham Forest.

Championship Sheffield Wednesday came in with a late bid for McKenna, who is contracted until 2024, on the eve of the transfer window closing.

To alleviate the back-line problems McInnes moved to snap up right-sided stopper Vyner on a season-long deal from Championship Bristol City.

McInnes said: “It was only three weeks ago we were looking at Greg Leigh, Ash Taylor and Mikey Devlin being out.

“There was all the toing and froing with Scott McKenna. So it was a bit uncertain over that period in the whole defensive side of it.

“Now Mikey (Devlin) is back in contention and Zak Vyner has come into the building.

“When you look at most clubs and if you make reference to Hibs and Hearts they carry at least eight or nine defenders.

“We are carrying seven and if everyone is fit that causes you a selection issue.

“A club like Aberdeen should have good options all over the pitch.”