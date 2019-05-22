Former defender Taylor in Granite City for talks with Aberdeen

Aberdeen have stepped up their bid to secure the return of defender Ash Taylor by holding contract talks.

The Evening Express revealed last week the Dons were in the hunt to sign Taylor who left Pittodrie for Northampton in summer 2017.

The 28-year-old centre-back travelled north for talks with the Dons yesterday.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had been keen on securing Taylor’s return, but the defender had a year left on his deal and Northampton wanted a six-figure sum.

That demand was prohibitive to any potential deal.

However, Taylor is now a free agent, having been released last week in a bid to reduce the wage bill following relegation to League Two.

Taylor has other interest and is weighing up his options before he makes a decision on his future.