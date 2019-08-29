Aberdonian Taylor impresses Reds winger Hedges on Wales duty

Ryan Hedges says he was impressed with Aberdonian Terry Taylor at Wales’ Algarve training camp in the summer.

Taylor, 18, left the Pittodrie youth set-up for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017.

The midfielder is skipper of the Under-18s at Molineux.

He played in the first team’s win over Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy in July.

Despite previously featuring at youth level for Scotland, Taylor qualifies for Wales through his mother.

And winger Hedges says he was impressed by the teen’s ability – ability which has seen him called into the Welsh U21 contingent for upcoming matches against Belgium and Germany.

Hedges said: “In the summer we had a training camp and I met up with Terry.

“I just spoke to him about Aberdeen before I moved. He only spoke good things of here.

“I saw he’d been called up to the U21s, so hopefully he’ll make the senior squad soon.

“From that week, he looked very composed on the ball, playing centre-mid.

“You could tell he had quality and, when he gets older and more established, I think he could go on to be a good player for Wales and Wolves – if he stays there.”