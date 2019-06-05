Defender Taylor says he’s better than ever on return to Aberdeen

Ash Taylor believes he is returning to Aberdeen a better player than when he left two years ago.

The defender has rejoined the Dons for a second spell after penning a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old played for the Reds from 2014 until 2017 before he opted to head back to England to join Northampton Town.

Now, following his release from the League Two Cobblers, Taylor is back at Pittodrie.

A chance meeting with Aberdeen chief scout Russ Richardson made the move possible and Taylor believes he is a better player now than when he left the Granite City.

He said: “I think I have improved and matured both mentally and physically and on and off the pitch.

“I handle things a lot better now and I think I have improved quite a bit.

“I know what I’m about and I’m more experienced now.

“When I walked through the door it felt like I’d never been away, it’s good to be back.

“Some circumstances changed at Northampton. I wasn’t involved in one of the games and the chief scout Russ Richardson was at the game.

“I got talking to him and he asked why I wasn’t playing and if I was injured.

“From there I sat with him during the game and one thing led to another and I’m back here.

“I know what I’m coming back to and know what the management team want and expect from me.

“And I know where my standards need to be to play.”

Taylor was sad to leave the Dons two years ago, but he and wife India took a decision to move back to the Wirral with their young daughter Autumn.

He added: “We had our little girl up here and we decided to go home.

“It was nothing to do with playing football otherwise I would have stayed.

“It was a personal decision to get my family round the little one and I’ve no regrets, it was purely family reasons.

“But we’re happy to be coming back up now.

“First season with Northampton things didn’t go to plan with the team (they were relegated from League One), but it went very well personally.

“I won club awards and they made me captain so it went well for me.

“This season didn’t go quite so well. There was a change of manager (Keith Curle replaced Dean Austin) and things change in football very quickly so I’m trying to move on from that.”