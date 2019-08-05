Super show against Hearts boosts Aberdeen boss McInnes … but he’s still braced for new McKenna offers

Dons boss Derek McInnes hailed his side’s comeback in their Premiership opener against Hearts …

But says he doesn’t know if Scott McKenna will still be with the club for the Europa League tie with Riejka.

Aberdeen recovered from 2-1 down to beat the Jambos 3-2 at Pittodrie.

Now the Reds are gearing up for Thursday’s third qualifying round first leg in Croatia.

English Championship Queen’s Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest have had bids of £3 million turned down for McKenna and McInnes is braced for more offers before facing Rijeka.

When asked if the 22-year-old will be on the plane to Croatia on Wednesday, McInnes said: “Who knows? Right now he’s on the plane and playing for us.

“I think Scott has had a lot to contend with and his performance levels have been great.

“It’s the same with any selling club, it’s up to the buying club to make my chairman and board think differently.

“If there is no other action or bids then Scott will remain with us.

“I don’t know if there was another written offer from Forest, but there certainly was from QPR, on Friday I think.

“Clearly it wasn’t enough. I think it was maybe a slight increase and structured in a certain way, but it wasn’t enough for the club to accept.”

McInnes was thrilled with his side’s recovery to beat Hearts. Sam Cosgrove had put the Dons ahead in the first period.

But goals from Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker saw the Jambos in front in the final quarter of an hour. Then Cosgrove and Ryan Hedges scored to secure the points for Aberdeen.

McInnes added: “I wanted to freshen the team up, Curtis Main and Craig Bryson would have played and Mikey Devlin or Ash Taylor would’ve played to bring a bit of freshness.

“I was concerned that there would be an impact in the latter stages of the game.

“Our start was really bright, our shape playing around Hearts’ shape, we were full of speed, penetration and quality.

“We deservedly get our goal as Sam Cosgrove takes advantage of the hesitancy between the defender and the goalkeeper and it’s a nice calm finish.

“I thought the game became stop-start and broke up as it does when we play Hearts, there was no real flow to it.

“They seemed to enjoy how we played the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“So it was important we got back in and I thought we did to an extent.

“Then Craig Levein makes a couple of really positive changes with Steven Naismith and Conor Washington coming on.

“They get the equaliser off the back of a long throw, we should deal with it better.

“Naismith’s gambled and got his rewards and at that stage we looked a bit unsettled.

“I was a bit concerned about the lack of energy because we had two centre-halves who have played a lot of minutes and Hearts have a freshness to their team.

“The second goal was unnecessary, we could have played it forward in the middle of the park and then we never really recovered the situation.

“Thankfully the two subs we’d made in McGinn and Hedges still had enough time to impact the game and I thought we were brilliant at that stage.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased with my team with the way we carried a fight and dragged ourselves back into the game.

“Even at 2-2 my team could have thought after Thursday ‘we’ve done well to come back from that’ and settled for it.

“But it looked like it was a case of how long’s left to get a winner and it came from Greg Leigh being really positive.

“He could roll a pass inside, but he took Jamie Walker on, gets to the bye-line.

“There’s hardly enough strength on the cross, but he was determined to beat Walker and put it into an area where McGinn and Hedges come up with the rest.”