Stewart can relax into more regular action as Reds manager looks ahead

Loan signing Greg Stewart was today advised to relax and have more trust in his own ability.

The attacker arrived on a season-long loan from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.

Dons boss Derek McInnes admits Stewart has yet to produce the form that saw the 27-year-old twice nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award (2015 and 16) while at Dundee.

Prior to arriving at Pittodrie, he had not started a game since Birmingham’s 4-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers in February.

McInnes reckons lacking previous regular action is a factor and Stewart needs games before the Red Army see the best of him.

Stewart is in contention to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie today.

McInnes said: “Like a few others Greg is still searching for a performance that he’s happy with, which might be a performance that keeps him in the side on a more regular basis.

“He’s working hard to bring that.

“If you look at Greg he’s had a year with hardly any game time and he’s come up eager to impress.”

Stewart netted in the 2-0 win over Siroki Brijeg in Bosnia to secure Aberdeen’s passage to the Europa League third qualifying round in July.

However, he has failed to find the net domestically.

Stewart has been on the bench for the Reds in the previous two games, both against Motherwell.

He last started in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at home.

McInnes said: “There can be a case that you can be trying too hard, so Greg just needs to relax and be a bit more trusting of himself and take more of the opportunities.

“He’s honest enough and he’s a player I’ve been wanting to work with for a long time.

“We are delighted to have him here.”

In an assessment of his own contribution at Pittodrie so far, Stewart is honest, admitting he has yet to hit the levels expected.

Stewart said: “On a personal level, I feel I could be doing better.

“It’s not worked out that way yet.

“We’ve got a big squad with a lot of good players, but for me I expect myself to do a lot better.

“Hopefully if I keep working hard it will eventually turn.”

Stewart played a key role in the Dons’ Euro campaign, starting three of the four ties.

However, he has started just three of the nine domestic games in league and cup.

He said: “Match sharpness from being in and out of the team has been a little frustrating.

“However, that’s down to myself because I haven’t played as well as I should be.

“I will keep working hard and hopefully it comes good.”

McInnes insists Stewart is being overly self-critical after a frustrating year at Birmingham.

The Dons boss is confident the loan signing will be a major asset this season.

He said: “Greg is being a bit hard on himself.

“There are times where Greg has come off the bench and helped get the game going our way. There are games he started and had that impact as well.”