Snap reveals Pittodrie pies may soon be available away from Aberdeen games …

The Pittodrie pie looks set to be available far and wide after a design agency revealed new packaging for the Red Army staple.
Inverurie-based CP and Company posted the following snap to their Instagram page, showing the Thain’s pies in a new cardboard sleeve which reads “the one and only”.
Fans are sure to be excited that the snacks are “soon to be available in other outlets”.
A great wee job for us to be involved in for our good customers at Murdoch Allan & Thains Bakery. The official "Pittodrie Pie". Available at the Thains Bakery Kiosk at Pittodrie and soon to be available in other outlets… Watch this space… They taste great too, and we should know after multiple sample requests… Just to get the sleeve size 100% correct of course!!!! COYR