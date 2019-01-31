Thursday, January 31st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Snap reveals Pittodrie pies may soon be available away from Aberdeen games …

by Ryan Cryle
31/01/2019, 1:10 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

The Pittodrie pie looks set to be available far and wide after a design agency revealed new packaging for the Red Army staple.

Inverurie-based CP and Company posted the following snap to their Instagram page, showing the Thain’s pies in a new cardboard sleeve which reads “the one and only”.

Fans are sure to be excited that the snacks are “soon to be available in other outlets”.

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel