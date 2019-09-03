Sir Alex Ferguson to open Aberdeen’s new training hub at Kingsford

Sir Alex Ferguson will cut the ribbon at Cormack Park when Aberdeen’s new community sports hub and training facilities open on October 31.

The club announced the Reds’ legendary ex-gaffer would be in attendance this morning.

Sir Alex said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Aberdeen for this important occasion. This will be the first time in its history the club has had its own dedicated training facilities. I would love to have had this at my disposal during my time with Aberdeen!

“The contribution made by Dave Cormack and his family to the project should not be underestimated and I am delighted to see the facility being named in their honour. It is also a fitting tribute to see Bobby Clark’s name being added to the AFC Youth Academy. I was fortunate to work closely with him when he was running the youth set-up at Pittodrie with Lenny Taylor and this is a most deserving honour.

“I know there are also some exciting plans in development to work with fans to recognise the club’s heritage, history and legendary players as the club embarks on the stadium build.”