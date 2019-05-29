Departing Aberdeen skipper told Scotland boss Clarke he ‘loves playing for country’

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke says departing Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is “raring to go” after being named in his first squad.

The midfielder was included alongside Reds centre-backs Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin.

Ex-Dons Ryan Fraser, now at Bournemouth, and Kenny McLean, promoted to the Premier League with Norwich City, also made the grade.

Former Kilmarnock boss Clarke is attempting to turn around a Euro 2020 qualifying campaign which began with a humiliating loss away in Kazahkstan and a tight win in San Marino.

Axed boss Alex McLeish pitched Shinnie in at left-back in Nursultan. He came in for harsh criticism after the 3-0 defeat and admitted he feared for his international future.

However, Clarke revealed the Derby County-bound 27-year-old – who played through the pain of an ankle injury in the last two games of the Reds’ season – expressed his love for pulling on the dark blue of Scotland. The gaffer said: “Graeme’s had a great season for Aberdeen and got himself a great move to Derby County.

“He’ll be disappointed he’s not going to be with a Premier League team, but it’s still a big move for Graeme.

“He’s one of the few I’ve had a conversation with and he’s raring to go.

“He said ‘I just love playing for my country’.”

Scotland, who are fifth in Group I, continue their qualifying campaign against Cyprus at Hampden on June 8, before travelling to Brussels to face group favourites Belgium on June 11.

Shinnie, who has been capped six times for Scotland, is leaving Pittodrie for Derby after agreeing a three-year deal with the Rams.

The Pride Park outfit narrowly missed promotion to the English top-flight in Monday’s Premier League play-off final against Aston Villa (2-1 loss).

Meanwhile, McKenna’s inclusion in Clarke’s maiden squad came as no surprise.

The 22-year-old has become a stalwart for both Aberdeen and his country, and captained the side against Peru last summer.

Devlin was a more surprising call-up. The ex-Hamilton Accies skipper was set to make his international debut under McLeish, but was injured in training in November.

As a result, the 25-year-old only made five starts since early November.

All in, Clarke has included five uncapped players in his squad.

The others are Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and his former Rugby Park charges Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy.

Clarke said the time of year he is trying to shape his squad meant some of those he wanted to call up were unavailable, with others missing out due to injury.

He said: “This squad of players all want to be here and that’s the main thing for me.

“It’s difficult for the ones I called last week and tried to convince to cancel weddings that they’ve had organised for the last two years or whatever.

“It’s really difficult to do that with people.

“We have to be understanding that this is the squad that’s available and I think it’s a good squad.

“Hopefully in the games you’ll see that.”

Clarke said there are “conversations to be had on every single one of” the players missing from the contingent this time.

Among the injured are Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie (both Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff), David Bates (Hamburg), Ryan Jack (Rangers) and Liam Cooper (Leeds).

Steven Fletcher has asked to be rested, while his Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Barry Bannan wasn’t considered for selection and John Fleck (Sheffield United) is set to get married on June 8. Players like Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie remain in international exile.

Nevertheless, Clarke thinks he can get two results in his first two matches as Scotland manager, adding: “There’s enough talent in that squad to get results in both games, I’m convinced of that.”