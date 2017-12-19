Willie Miller: Shinnie proved doubters wrong, and how!

Anyone who has doubted that Graeme Shinnie is good enough for international duty will hopefully be having second thoughts after his exceptional performance against Hibs.

Some commentators have suggested Shinnie is not good enough for Scotland but that is because they don’t see enough of just what he gives to the Dons.

For me, Shinnie, was the man of the match in the 4-1 defeat of Hibs.

To consider putting him ahead of Gary Mackay-Steven who produced an inspired performance with a hat-trick and assist underlines just how impressive Shinnie was.

He set the tone for the game.

The three midfielders of Shinnie, Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean produced huge performances to dominate the game.

So much is written about Hibs midfielder John McGinn, who is a very good player, but Shinnie was the best man on the park.

Shinnie has consistently been producing high levels of performance for the Dons and that should be recognised with international caps for Scotland.