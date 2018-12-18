Skipper Shinnie making no decisions yet about his future at Aberdeen

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says his contract situation won’t affect his performances.

The Dons skipper is out of contract in the summer and has yet to decide on his future.

Shinnie is sure to attract interest from other Scottish clubs as well as teams in England, with the Reds also keen to keep him.

The 27-year-old, who arrived at Pittodrie in 2015, is comfortable with the situation and promised the Red Army that his all-action displays won’t be affected.

Shinnie said: “It never will affect my performances. I’m the captain of this football club and I’ve got a job to do.

“I’ve got to drive my team on and that’s the only way I know how to play the game – to try to drive my team-mates on and encourage my team. That will never change and it’s what I will always do.”

Shinnie, who is set to skipper Aberdeen tonight at Pittodrie against Dundee, is keen to discuss the future with his family before deciding where he will play next season.

He added: “There is nothing more to say about the contract situation.

“I know I will get asked about it, but there are no developments.

“It is something that will take its time and will develop when it does.

“I don’t know what I want and I’m at an age where it is an important time for me.

“It is something that I will speak to my family about and something will happen when it happens.

“I’m 27 and there is no need to rush into anything.

“It’s an important thing for me and my family so we will take our time and discuss it and it will develop when it does.”

The Dons will look to beat Dundee this evening and make it three wins in a row.

On Saturday they won 2-1 against St Mirren in Paisley to follow up last Tuesday’s 3-2 win at home to Livingston.

A victory for the Reds would take them within a point of Premiership leaders Rangers.

Shinnie is keen to continue momentum against Dee, who are 11th in the table.

He said: “When you’re playing against teams down at the bottom fighting for their lives it’s always going to be a tough game.

“Jim McIntyre has come in and is getting them to play the way he wants.

“They’ve got a good team and some really good players. Kenny Miller has been scoring goals for them and they’ve got a good squad.

“We need to be right on top of them to get the win. It’s a game at home we would be expected to win.

“But we can’t go into it with that feeling, the hard work needs to be there, and we need to make sure we do a professional job and win the game.

“We’ve got two wins now and want to continue it against Dundee.

“The league is so tight and not everybody can win every week, so it’s important we do our job by winning games and putting points on the board.

“That’s what we can take care of and if we keep doing that we will move up the table.

“We’re up to fourth and there is the chance to get another three points against Dundee.”