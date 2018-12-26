Shinnie had no doubts Aberdeen would be back in Premiership mix

Skipper Graeme Shinnie insists he would have bitten your hand off six weeks ago for a top-of-the-table showdown with Celtic.

Now the Reds have moved just three points off the defending champions, Shinnie aims to grab the chance to go level in today’s clash.

At the turn of this month, the possibility of moving joint top looked remote as the Reds were in the Premiership bottom six.

Aberdeen languished in seventh when they lost the Betfred Cup final 1-0 to the Hoops at Hampden on December 2.

The Premiership was billed as the most competitive title race in years but the Dons, runners-up for four consecutive seasons, were in the unfamiliar territory of being outside looking in.

Not any more.

Aberdeen are right in the mix again after a four-game winning streak.

Shinnie, 27, said: “If we were offered this six weeks ago, we would have bitten your hand off for it.

“Six or seven weeks ago not many people would have seen that coming.

“It is testament to how well the squad have done that we now have what could be called a top-of-the-table clash.

“We have to make sure we are up for this and that we continue this run as much as we can.

“That is the most enjoyable part that we have put ourselves back in that position.

“We are going into this game full of confidence.”

One person who did see the Reds revival coming was Aberdonian Shinnie who never flinched in his belief they would rocket back up the table.

Asked if he was confident the Dons would rise up the Premiership, Shinnie said: “Definitely. We had some good results throughout the season.

“There was the win at Ibrox (1-0), the one at Hibs (penalty shoot-out) in the cup and also Rangers (1-0) in the cup.

“We know what we have in the squad and it was just trying to build the platform of clean sheets and being good defensively.

“The strikers are now scoring goals, which is always crucial for us, and we are picking up the wins.

“It was always there, it was just a case of going out there and doing it as a team.

“We have done that and hopefully it will continue.”

The Betfred Cup final loss was the first fixture of a congested run with nine games packed into this month.

In the immediate aftermath of that final loss, Shinnie claimed Celtic lacked class for their over-celebrations.

Shinnie blasted the Hoops as captain Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig appeared to goad teen Lewis Ferguson by celebrating in front of him just seconds before full-time at Hampden.

It wasn’t the first time Celtic have failed to show dignity in victory against the Dons.

Shinnie was furious at the time but insists their over-celebration will not provide any extra fuel to win today.

The opportunity to move level on points with the league leaders is motivation enough.

He said: “Celtic won the cup on the day and deserved to celebrate, albeit it was too much in my eyes.

“It was frustrating at the time but in the next couple of days you get over that pretty quick.

“That is what happens when you win a trophy and so be it.

“Today will be a totally different game as it is at Pittodrie and hopefully we will have the crowd right behind us.

“Then we will see how the game goes.”

Should Aberdeen overcome Celtic today it will inevitably, and rightly, spark speculation of a title challenge from Pittodrie. On a potential title bid, Shinnie is remaining grounded, insisting: “It is very early days to be saying that from where we have just came from.

“We are only just getting back to where we want to be and the focus is on just taking each game as it comes.

“We always want to be as close to the top as we can and if that puts us in that position, good. But we never get ahead of ourselves.”

Aberdeen set up the opportunity to move level with Celtic by seeing off Hearts 2-0 at Pittodrie, courtesy of a Sam Cosgrove double.

Shinnie said: “It was important to try to keep the momentum going.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game as Hearts were trying to bounce back after a difficult defeat (5-0 to Livingston).

“We knew they were going to come up and fight and scrap.

“However, the boys were brilliant.

“It was a real professional performance as we dealt with Hearts very well and now we move on.”

Shinnie’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is free to speak to any interested clubs when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Boss Derek McInnes wants to tie Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven, who is also set to go out of contract, on new deals.

McInnes ideally wants an answer on their Pittodrie futures before January but will not lay down a concrete ultimatum.

Shinnie insists his concentration has been on the packed festive fixture list and not on his future.

When quizzed if there had been any development with his contract situation, he said: “Not with the amount of games we have had in December. It will take its time and will develop when it does.

“I am just trying to focus on recovering from these games and trying to go again.”