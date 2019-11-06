Sheerin praises Anderson and Ruth after Aberdeen’s five-star performance in Shield at Cove

Paul Sheerin hailed his young Aberdeen goalscorers Bruce Anderson and Michael Ruth after their 5-0 Aberdeenshire Shield win over Cove Rangers.

Anderson scored twice for a Dons side that also included Stephen Gleeson, Dean Campbell, Ethan Ross and Seb Ross in their starting line-up.

Ruth, a summer addition from League 2 side Queen’s Park, also bagged a brace.

Ethan Ross completed the scoring with a wonderful solo effort.

Gleeson is returning from a knee injury suffered over the summer and is building up to a first-team return.

Anderson has been on the fringes of manager Derek McInnes’ squad this season but continued his prolific form for the reserves last night.

Anderson now has 15 goals this season for Sheerin’s side and Ruth has added eight, with their goals last night helping set up a last-eight tie with Inverurie Locos next week.

Sheerin said: “Michael has been thrown about all over the place. He’s played out wide and in areas of the pitch that probably don’t suit him.

“We tweaked the shape a bit to give him that opportunity to play up front.

“I was pleased for him to get his couple of goals and Bruce has been like that pretty much since day one for me.

“As long as he continues to do that, his opportunity will come, I’m sure.”

Sheerin went on: “I was pleased with their attitude and desire to work hard for each other throughout the game.

“Some of the quality on top of that was excellent.

“It was an enjoyable night – some of the stuff we played was pleasing on the eye with a clinical edge to it.”

Cove rested the majority of their first team, instead handing starts to Martin Scott, Jamie Redman, John McCafferty, Jordon Brown and Alan Redford, amid a swathe of youngsters at the Balmoral Stadium.

They had little time to settle with Ruth giving Paul Sheerin’s side the lead on 13 minutes, firing past McCafferty after being well found by Anderson.

Anderson – who spent the second half of last season at Championship outfit Dunfermline – tapped in his first on 24 minutes from close range as the Dons pressed home their advantage.

It took until three minutes into the second period for Anderson to get his second, slotting home Ethan Ross’s cross, while Ruth and Campbell both missed opportunities to extend the scoreline by blazing over.

Scott thought he had clawed one back for Cove, who had head of youth Gary Hake alongside Paul Hartley in the dugout, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Ruth added the fourth by heading in Lloyd Robertson’s cross inside the six-yard box, before Ethan Ross embarked on a weaving run and finished from the edge of the box.

Hartley said: “They were better, sharper and quicker to the ball. Their movement was better.

“We were outplayed by a better Aberdeen team.

“I know we had a bit of experience but these young boys are very raw. They were taught a bit of a lesson.”