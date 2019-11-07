Aberdeen coach Sheerin sets players silverware target

Paul Sheerin has challenged his young Aberdeen side to win the Aberdeenshire Shield after securing a quarter-final spot.

A Dons XI beat a Cove Rangers team featuring several youth players 5-0 on Tuesday night and reserves coach Sheerin insists they are not in the competition to make up the numbers.

They will take on Inverurie Locos in the quarter-finals next week on the back of this impressive display. Bruce Anderson and Michael Ruth both scored twice, with Ethan Ross adding a late fifth.

The Dons made the semi-finals of the Aberdeenshire Cup before they were beaten by Formartine United and Sheerin sees no reason why the his side cannot continue to challenge for silverware.

Sheerin said: “The Aberdeenshire Cup was the same. It’s something we want to go as far as we can in.

“We managed to reach the semi-final of that and we’re into the quarter-final of this one.

“We have to put demands on them to try to win it. We can’t hide away from that.

“We’re not here to win one game and step aside. We’re here to win the competition. It’ll be the same until such time as we’re out or we win the Shield.”

Sheerin was pleased with the display of 18-year-old midfielder Ross, who has made three appearances for the senior side this campaign and delivered a wonderful solo goal to round off the scoring.

He added: “Wee Rossco (Ethan Ross) is a real talent. Could he add more goals, more end product? It’s something that we’re working on.

“In terms of his ability with the ball at his feet, he reminds me of (Eden) Hazard the way he twists and turns. If he could get to that level, he would be OK!”

As well as Anderson, Ross and Dean Campbell, the Dons XI included Stephen Gleeson, the Irish midfielder who is working his way back from a knee injury. Sheerin felt the team benefited.

Sheerin said: “The shape suited Gleeson, where he can sit there, dictate to people and drag them about. He did that really well.

“We asked him to keep the reins on some at certain times but because of how the game went, he didn’t really have to.

“He gives you that experience and his attitude when he’s been with us has been great.”