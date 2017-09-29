Shay: This is the club I really love

In January, Shay Logan will have spent four years with Aberdeen – and he revealed he never thought he would be as long at Pittodrie.

The right-back arrived in the Granite City on loan in January 2014, from English Championship Brentford.

He became a fans’ favourite during that initial loan stint and after signing permanently in the summer of 2014, Logan has never looked back.

He has been one of manager Derek McInnes’ most consistent performers during that time.

But the Englishman revealed he never expected to remain with the Dons for so long.

Logan said: “I definitely did not see myself staying that long.

“I thought it would just be a stepping stone, but it has turned out to be a club I really love.

“I’ve never had a problem here, I’ve never had a problem where I’ve thought I want to get away.

“There was a bit of interest in me a few seasons ago but I made it clear my option was to stay here.

“And when I sorted a deal out it was good to get that out of the way and we move forward at Aberdeen.”

The 29-year-old is under contract with the Reds until the summer of 2020 and says it is testament to how well he has been treated by McInnes and the club that he has remained with Aberdeen for so long.

One thing that means a lot to Logan is being granted leave to travel to Manchester to spend time with his children, something that didn’t happen during his time with Brentford.

He added: “That is the testament. The manager has always been excellent with me and in return I hope I have given them the same effort back.

“If somebody treats you well you treat them well, that’s the way I’ve been brought up and Aberdeen have treated me very well. I owe a lot to them.

“I do it for my kids, it’s all about spending time with them and providing for the kids.

“I’ve got enough time to go back and see them during international breaks and during the week when we have days off.

“That’s never been a problem and it’s a factor in why I stayed here, to be honest.

“I was at a club, Brentford, where that was supposed to be the arrangement and it just didn’t seem to work out that way.

“It got to a point where the kids come first and if something is affecting the kids then it’s affecting me.

“But I’ve never had that problem here so it’s been all good.”

Logan is expected to line up at right-back for the Dons tomorrow at Pittodrie when St Johnstone visit.

Games between the two have always been close in recent seasons.

Last term there were two 0-0 draws, while the Reds picked up a 2-1 win at McDiarmid Park and the Saints won 2-0 in a league game at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen won the sides’ other encounter in the League Cup quarter-final, 1-0.

Logan knows Tommy Wright’s team are good at making it difficult for the Dons and expects things to be no different tomorrow as the second-placed Reds look for a victory which would put them six points clear of the third-placed Saints.

“I’ve played them a lot of times over the years and they are always tough games, to be fair, home and away,” he said.

“McDiarmid Park is not really a place you want to go but we won’t mind playing them at home.

“But we know we are in for a tough test because they have had a good start to the season like ourselves.

“I think they’re an honest team that play in a certain way and the manager knows how to get the best out of their players.

“It’s always tough but on a positive note we know what we need to do to win these sorts of games and we go into the game 100% with the right attitude.

“St Johnstone seem to be a team who are always around us throughout the season, they are a strong team.

“It’s a six-pointer when you play these sorts of teams.

“We’re looking to put as many points on the board and see where we get at the end of the season.”

Aberdeen come into the game after a 1-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday. It was a fine response from the Reds after losing 3-0 to the Steelmen at Fir Park three days before in the League Cup quarter-final.

Logan says he was confident the Dons would respond well to their first domestic defeat this term.

He said: “We all knew we were capable of that (winning on Sunday) because that (Thursday’s loss) is not a performance we normally give.

“It was a bad performance and we knew things needed to be done going into the game on Sunday.

“It was a good chance to overcome the defeat. It was never going to be the prettiest game but we handled it very well and got the points.”