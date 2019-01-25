Sharp-shot Cosgrove has made best of Aberdeen’s fresh creativity says strike partner May

Stevie May believes strike partner Sam Cosgrove’s hot streak has come from Aberdeen creating more chances.

The Englishman hit a brace in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Hamilton to take his tally for the season to 11 – with nine in his last eight games.

It has been a superb run of form for Cosgrove which has coincided with the Dons making a surge up the Premiership table to now sit just three points off the top.

May says his attacking partner deserves the success he has had of late and he enjoys playing up front beside him.

He believes Cosgrove is also benefiting from the Reds increasing the supply to their strikers.

The 26-year-old said: “He’s been really good and I think as a team recently we have been scoring a lot more goals and creating a lot more chances.

“I think it comes down to getting more bodies in the box and he’s reaping rewards of that, which is great and he deserves it for the work he has put in.

“I think it has been noticeable that we are creating more opportunities.

“It’s a lot more enjoyable when it’s like that to play in the team.

“We are free-flowing going forward now while also having a strong defence and it’s that balance that can really help us push on for the rest of the season.

“It’s a good mix for us up front. He is a big guy and it gives me a lot to feed off of with the problems he causes up front with his size.

“He’s adding goals to that side of his game as well which is great.

“I think the work-rate of the team starts from the top so when we work hard and press the rest of the team can follow.”

So far this season May has only hit three goals for the Dons. The former St Johnstone man admits he wishes the figure was higher.

But he says as long Aberdeen are winning it does not matter who is hitting the target.

May added: “I think everyone would like more goals.

“But we are getting wins and we have had a couple of good months and we are looking to sustain that league form.

“As long as the team is winning and scoring goals that is the most important thing.”

Wednesday’s win at New Douglas Park was an important one for Aberdeen. It got them back to winning ways after Saturday’s surprise 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

May felt it was a deserved three points and was pleased with the way the Dons wrapped up the win early in the second half, with Cosgrove’s second goal and a Lewis Ferguson effort making the score 3-0 before the hour mark.

He said: “It was a good win, I thought we were a bit sloppy in the first half.

“But we managed to get in with the lead at half-time so we were happy, but we knew there was an improvement to be made. We managed to do that in the second half – I felt we really put the game to bed.

“It could have been a tough, tricky fixture but we made it as easy as it could be.

“They were always going to work hard and cause problems but I felt we dealt with it really well.

“I think we learned our lesson in finishing the game off from last weekend.

“We had Stenhousemuir in the same position on Saturday. We were 1-0 up at half-time.

“We failed to do it (score more) so we really learned from that and managed to put the game to bed this time.”

Winning at Hamilton also maintained the Reds’ challenge at the top of the Premiership.

Aberdeen are just three points behind leaders Celtic, while Saturday’s visitors to Pittodrie, Kilmarnock, are second – a point behind the Hoops – after their 2-1 win over Rangers.

The Gers are third – but only clear of the Dons on goal difference and a win at home to Killie this weekend would put Aberdeen second for at least 24 hours before Rangers face Livingston on Sunday.

With 16 games left the Reds are right in contention to challenge for the title.

So does May think they can sustain their tilt?

“I don’t see why not, we just need to keep winning. We just need to take each game as it comes,” he said.

“We need to treat every game as if it is the last game of the season and we need to win it and we will just see where that takes us.

“We’ve said among ourselves that we just need to keep winning as many games as possible.

“We need to keep putting points on the board and see where that takes us.

“We want to build on the Hamilton game but they (Kilmarnock) will be saying the same, they will want to keep their good run going.

“It’s going to be an exciting game. We’ve not really talked too much about that game because our focus was on the Hamilton game but it’s pointless winning against Hamilton and then dropping points.”