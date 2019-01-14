Sean Wallace’s final Dubai diary: Time in the sun offers benefits for second half

Spending a week in Dubai clearly does the Dons the world of good after a gruelling first half to the season.

After packing nine games into last month it was a welcome break for the squad to come out to 25-degree plus heat.

Knowing there was a trip looming to the Persian Gulf will also have acted as a carrot for the players – an extra boost to get them to the end of the SPFL’s ridiculous scheduling of nine games in just 28 days.

The superb training facilities at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence are just what the Reds need all the time – not just for a week during the Premiership’s winter break.

Thankfully that will be reality come summer when the £11.5 million training facilities at Kingsford are scheduled to be available.

Aberdeen will be able to use top-of-the-range training pitches any time of day, any day of the year.

Just imagine the benefit that can provide to Derek McInnes and his team.

They will be able to work on set-pieces at their leisure without the time constraints hiring a pitch brings.

Aberdeen’s youngsters will also be able to train beside the first team.

That offers a visual target of what can be achieved if they keep working hard and showing dedication.

However, the Dons should still continue to come out to Dubai once they get Kingsford up and running.

It offers that week in the sun and the chance to recharge the batteries in preparation for the second half of the season.

Fly-boys hope for best

We’re due to fly home today so if everything goes the way it did on the way out to Dubai I should be back just in time for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir.

There were around 100 expat Dons fans at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence cheering on the side against FC Dibba Al Hisn.

It was a good turn- out considering the game was confirmed little more than 24 hours before kick-off.

Sunday is also a working day out in the United Arab Emirates so many people had to race to get to the game after finishing work.

And the centre really is in the middle of nowhere. It was a 35-minute to 40-minute drive from our hotel in the Jumeriah Lakes area.

Aberdeen’s hotel, however, was just a five-minute drive from the training facility.

Tail wags bird

One thing I have loved about Dubai is the wildlife in the city.

For such a vast metropolis that is constantly expanding with new mega-structures, there is still room for nature.

There are fantastic birds out here as common as starlings or seagulls.

They also have a beautiful song, reminiscent of a pied wagtail.