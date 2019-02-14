Scottish Premiership players call for artificial pitches to be banned

Scottish top flight players have today launched a bid to get artificial pitches banned from the Premiership.

On behalf of its members, PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) Scotland has today submitted a petition to the SPFL calling for artificial surfaces to be outlawed in the Scottish top flight.

EVERY Premiership player has signed the ‘Improving Pitches Petition’ to ban plastic playing surfaces except those at Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Livingston, the teams that use those Astro pitches.

Players at those three clubs were not involved as PFA Scotland felt it was unfair to ask them to sign the petition.

The call for a ban on plastic pitches does not extend to the three tiers below the top flight.

Players in the Championship, League One and League Two have however called on the SPFL to introduce a blanket policy to ensure all surfaces – artificial or grass – are maintained to the highest standards possible.

PFA Scotland members participated in large numbers in a joint survey with the Scottish FA on artificial surfaces in 2013.

Now, following the success of the PitchRater App and it’s results from the 2017/18 season, PFA Scotland has taken further soundings from its Management Committee, Club Reps and players during club visits across all 42 SPFL clubs this season.

PFA Scotland Chief Executive Fraser Wishart said: “This is a strong, powerful message from our members, those that actually play the game.”