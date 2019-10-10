Scotland’s future is bright under Steve Clarke, says Dons defender Mikey Devlin

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin believes Scotland’s future is bright under Steve Clarke.

The Dons stopper is in the international squad gearing up to face Russia tonight in Euro 2020 qualifying.

After their game in Moscow, the Dark Blues tackle San Marino at Hampden on Sunday.

Scotland’s Group I hopes are as good as over, sitting nine points behind Russia – who are second in the section – with four games left.

It appears the UEFA Nations League play-offs in March offer the best chance of qualification for next year’s European Championships.

National team gaffer Clarke has presided over four games so far, with just one win, against Cyprus at home (2-1) in June.

Since then the Scots have been beaten 3-0 by Belgium in Brussels in June and 4-0 at Hampden last month, and 2-1 by Russia at the national stadium in September.

Devlin has been named in all three of Clarke’s squads and believes progress is being made.

The 25-year-old said: “I 100% feel the future is positive. It has to be remembered that the manager has only had two weeks to work with the squad.

“He had a week in the summer with two games and a week last time (September) with two games.

“Relative to club football where a manager gets a full five or six weeks to embed his philosophy and get across what he wants to do, with the national team the manager gets the bare minimum amount of time.

“At one point we did a double session when preparing for a game, that’s probably quite unheard of at international level.

“But we need to make use of the time we’ve got without upsetting the intensity load on the players.

“The manager has been getting his points across and with each the players are understanding what he wants and what is demanded.

“Everybody is working well and delighted to be involved so I think the more time the manager gets the better it will be.”

This is the fourth Scotland squad Devlin has been in, but he has still to make his international bow.

The former Hamilton Accies player looked set to feature under previous boss Alex McLeish against Albania and Israel in the Nations League last November.

However, an ankle injury sustained in training meant he missed out on a debut and ended up spending three months on the sidelines.

Devlin returned to the Scotland squad in June, but didn’t make it off the bench against Cyprus or Belgium.

At the start of this season he suffered a hamstring injury after playing in the 2-1 Pittodrie win over RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg on July 11.

Devlin didn’t return to the fray for the Dons until August 31.

Following his solid display in a 3-0 home victory against Ross County he was called into the national squad for last month’s double header with Russia and Belgium after injuries to David Bates and Grant Hanley.

Since then Devlin has started all of Aberdeen’s game, apart from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hibs where he was on the bench.

He added: “It has been great to be involved in the Scotland squad.

“But I’ve also got a job to do with Aberdeen. I hadn’t been playing and then got the opportunity against Ross County.

“We won the game 3-0 which was good and then I have to try to keep myself in the team.”