Cosgrove wants another cup final with Aberdeen – and a winning outcome

Striker Sam Cosgrove witnessed first hand last month just how much reaching a cup final means to the Aberdeen fans.

The scramble for tickets, the banner display at Hampden and that sheer anticipation of adding to the League Cup secured under Derek McInnes in 2014.

Ultimately that second trophy under McInnes eluded the Reds, as they lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Betfred Cup final on December 2.

Now the quest for silverware begins again with a fourth-round Scottish Cup tie against League One bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Recently awarded the Premiership Player of the Month award for December, Cosgrove is determined to book another final date for the Red Army.

And he insists the Reds will take nothing for granted against a part-time side propping up Scotland’s third tier.

Cosgrove said: “A cup run is the one thing everyone loves to do.

“You can see how much it means to the fans getting ourselves to Hampden.

“There are potential hazards in these early rounds in the cup but there is no complacency within the squad.

“Everyone is fully focused on getting through to the next round.”

Cosgrove was given the nod to lead the line in the Betfred final and insists the opportunity of featuring in finals was a key reason in signing on at the Dons.

He arrived in a £20,000 move from Carlisle United last January on a deal until 2020.

Having netted seven goals in just five games in a prolific scoring spree last month, Cosgrove was rewarded with an extended deal until 2022.

The six foot three hitman maintained his recent scoring form with both goals in the 2-0 friendly defeat of FC Dibba Al-Hisn in Dubai.

He said: “When I first heard Aberdeen were coming in for me it was a no-brainer to come up here.

“Once the initial ‘yes’ comes in you start looking at the history of the club and the potential fixures you can be playing in.

“Then there is the draw of getting into cups and playing at the national stadium in front of tens of thousands of people.

“It is something that as a footballer it is what you play for.”

Cosgrove’s goals were also pivotal to an upsurge in form during the congested December calendar that rocketed the Dons from the bottom six to just three points off the top of the Premiership.

Defending champions Celtic sit atop the table, level on points with Rangers, with Kilmarnock in third place and Aberdeen fourth.

Now Scotland’s hottest goalscorer, Cosgrove is determined to launch a big push for the top of the table in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “When you look at the table right now it is massively tight up there.

“All the ones in the top six will be looking to make a big push towards the end of the season and that is what we want to be doing.”

When Cosgrove arrived at Pittodrie on the final day of last year’s winter transfer window, he was an unknown package outwith the Dons management team.

He had scored just one senior goal in his career.

His time at Aberdeen got off to a disastrous start with a red card just eight minutes into his debut against Celtic.

Although Cosgrove scored in a pre-season friendly draw with West Brom his first competitive goal would not come until October.

McInnes continued to retain faith in the January signing and started Cosgrove in the cup final.

Eventually that faith was rewarded with goals when he netted in five consecutive games last month.

For Cosgrove it was pay off for all his graft behind the scenes.

Reflecting on the nature of his success, he said: “Football is a weird game and sometimes you get the luck of the draw.

“That is what I am getting at the moment.

“I have never shied away from hard work and I don’t think my game is too much different from what it has been in previous months.

“In terms of my game, I have always tried my best and always put in 100%.

“I always knew I was capable of scoring and I am really happy with my form.

“I have just tried to stick to my game. I have always known the goals would come and they are now falling for me.”

Such has been Cosgrove’s recent form, Aberdeen fans have now started chanting a song linking the striker to the Ballon d’Or.

He said: “To hear your name being sung from the crowd is massive.

“I try not to let it get to my head and try to focus on the game.

“But it is great and I am really thankful to the fans for that.”