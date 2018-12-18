Safe standing on agenda for Kingsford stadium, chief executive Fraser tells Aberdeen AGM

Aberdeen will consider safe standing at the 20,000 stadium at Kingsford.

The club’s chief executive Duncan Fraser confirmed at the 115th AGM safe standing will be an option at the £40 million stadium.

Aberdeen also aim to make it an “intimidating” ground to rival Hearts’ Tynecastle and Hibs’ Easter Road.

And Fraser is also determined to increase crowds at Aberdeen games insisting an extra 1,000 per game would generate an extra £250,000 in revenue.

Fraser said: “The reality is the stadium will be what you want to be.

“Everything here is a blank canvas.

“We will discuss all aspects with shareholders, fans, corporate support and everyone else concerned.

“We do look towards safe standing. If people want safe standing our job is to ensure that is delivered.

“We need to make sure the new stadium offers an intimidating atmosphere for people to come and play in.

“There is little doubt of the atmosphere HIbs and Hearts generate because of the nature of the incline of their stadium.

“That does indeed make a difference.

“Everything we do between now and moving to the new stadium is about trial and error in terms of what people want.

“This new stadium and training facilities will underpin everything this football club sets out to do.”

Fraser admits that raising the attendance at Pittodrie now before moving to the new stadium is also a target.

He said: “Crowds is a key task. Our crowds remain below that of Hearts and Hibs both in season tickets and walk ups.

“An extra thousand on the gate is quarter of a million pounds minimum bottom line.

“That is the biggest challenge we face.

“If we want to stay ahead of Hearts and Hibs that is an area we must constantly look to increase.”