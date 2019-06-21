EXCLUSIVE: Rovaniemi boss says Finns ‘won lottery’ with Aberdeen Europa League qualifying tie

RoPS Rovaniemi head coach Pasi Tuutti today claimed facing Aberdeen in Europe is a big mountain for the Finnish club but one they can conquer.

Currently languishing third-bottom of the Veikkausliiga, the team from just four miles south of the Arctic Circle will face the Dons in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Speaking to the Evening Express from Rovaniemi, the head coach insists landing a club who have won two European trophies was like winning the lottery.

Now he is determined to secure another pay-day by dumping the Dons to secure a clash against CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg or FC Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia.

Tuutti said: “We hoped to get one of the biggest teams from the draw and we won the lottery with Aberdeen.

“Landing them in the first round is a big mountain to us but we are not afraid to challenge the big Aberdeen FC.

“Aberdeen have a great manager in Derek McInnes, who has had a long professional career at Rangers, West Brom, Dundee United and Millwall.

“I also understand that the links to big clubs like Sunderland gives the answers about McInnes’ quality to be a great manager.

“Manager of the Year trophies (McInnes won PFA Scotland Manager of the Year 2013-14) are only given out for the manager who is the best.”

RoPS qualified for a second successive Europa League campaign via a runners-up finish last season.

That success saw league champions HNK Helsinki move in the close season to appoint RoPS head coach Toni Koskela as their new manager.

Tuutti was appointed as Koskela’s successor.

So far RoPS Rovaniemi have struggled to rediscover last season’s form and are third from bottom after 12 games.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and his management team watched a live stream of RoPS’ 2-1 away win at FC Lahti on Tuesday, just hours after the draw in Nyon.

Tuutti insists being deep into their campaign does not give RoPS an edge over the Dons, who this week began pre-season.

He said: “Before our away game in Aberdeen we will have already played 15 league games.

“However, we don’t have big clubs’ money or squad, so 15 games won’t give us any advantage for that match.

“If we had a large squad then it could be a bigger advantage to prepare for the Europa League games with Aberdeen.

“Our beginning to the season is not that what we hoped.

“Our full concentration for now is on the league and when the Europa League games give us positive opportunities we will grab it with both hands.”

RoPS have three league games, against Honka, Mariehamn and Kokkolan Pallo-Veikot, before facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the first leg on Thursday July 11.

Aberdeen boss McInnes aims to have some, if not all, of those matches scouted.

Tuutti, meanwhile, has done extensive research into the Dons.

He said: “Our analytic department have done their job on Aberdeen.

“We have full statistics and other analytic materials on Aberdeen from last season’s games. We have found the basic things – from style of play, how Aberdeen try to create advantages to free players and how they progress after these moments.”

RoPS boast two players with experience of the Scottish top flight.

Keeper Antonio Reguero spent time at Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Centre-back Mahamadou Sissoko was at Kilmarnock from 2010-13.

Tuutti has also contacted some friends who used to play in Scotland to get more background information on the Reds.

He said: “I have a few friends who have played in Scotland, which is a great league. I have refreshed my lines to those friends during the last few days.”

Tuutti can also call upon former Marseilles, QPR and AC Milan full-back Taye Taiwo, who earned 54 caps for Nigeria.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Agnaldo Pinto de Moraes Junior had loan spells at Manchester United as a teenager.

The current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, signed Agnaldo for Molde.

However, the underlying philosophy of RoPS is to produce young talent from their youth set-up.

Tuutti said: “Our goals are related to constant improvement – that is the reason why we live in the moment.

“We can’t be sure that we have tools to affect someone else and that is the reason why we only concentrate our own development.”