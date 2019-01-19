Scottish Cup: Young Don Ross thrives with Warriors – a side Aberdeen have yet to beat

There are more connections between Stenhousemuir and Aberdeen than just today’s Scottish Cup tie.

The Warriors, who visit Pittodrie for the fourth-round clash this afternoon, also have a Dons starlet on their books.

Midfielder Seb Ross has been on loan at Ochilview since the start of the season and the Reds’ Under-20s player recently extended the deal until the end of the campaign.

Ross, who turns 19 tomorrow, has impressed Stenny manager Colin McMenamin, who hopes the teenager’s loan stint could be the start of a productive working relationship with Aberdeen.

He said: “We’ve spoken to Aberdeen several times throughout the season about Seb and how he’s doing.

“He’s somebody who has worked well for us and thankfully Aberdeen have been good enough to allow us to keep him until the end of the season.

“We’re trying to help him by getting games with us. Unfortunately he’s not able to play this weekend, but that’s understandable.

“We try to do that with our loan players where we get them game time.

“We try to learn them parts of football that they can’t get in development football.

“I think Aberdeen are happy with how Seb is doing or they wouldn’t let him stay until the end of the season.

“I’m happy with how Seb is doing. He is a great kid to work with and maybe we might be able to take more players on loan from Aberdeen in the future if we show we treat them right and teach them things in the game.”

The last time the Dons faced Stenny was in the Scottish Cup fourth round in February 1995.

On that occasion the League One outfit pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the history of the cup as Terry Christie’s men saw off Roy Aitken’s Reds 2-0 at Ochilview.

McMenamin says he and his team have been reminded of that result often enough since they were paired again with Aberdeen.

He added: “Since the draw has been made the squad and coaching staff have been reminded about that result about 14 million times.

“Back in 1995 the Stenhousemuir boys did well and beat Aberdeen.

“I’ve also been told Stenhousemuir are the only team Aberdeen haven’t defeated. I think the teams have only played two or three times. We are going in with an undefeated record against Aberdeen and if it is still like that at 5pm tonight it will be a happy Stenhousemuir manager and an even happier Stenhousemuir board.”

Stenny could give a debut to a new signing this afternoon after they signed Andy Munro from Forfar.

McMenamin is happy with the addition of the centre-back as he looks to put his own mark on the Warriors’ squad after taking over from Brown Ferguson at the end of November.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Andy Munro in because he’s been my No1 target for four or five weeks now.

“He has played games at this level, he is aggressive, quick, good in the air, he talks well and is a leader.

“We were probably lacking a bit of leadership and I’m delighted to get someone of his stature in at the club for the next season because he will make a difference to us.

“He has come in and settled in well at training and he goes straight into the squad for this game because he’s not cup-tied.”

Another new boy, Ryan Watters, could also make his Stenny debut at Pittodrie.