RoPS boss full of pride for players

RoPS manager Pasi Tuutti had nothing but pride for his players following their committed display against Aberdeen.

The Finnish club threatened to cause an upset when they opened the scoring after 75 seconds, but their hopes of a shock win were ended by Sam Cosgrove’s penalty and Lewis Ferguson’s injury-time winner for Derek McInnes’ side.

Despite the defeat, Tuutti, was full of admiration for his players’ display.

He said: “I don’t have the words to say how proud I am.

“We gave everything. We made changes as we were hunting the next goal and we had enough chances to get the second goal and take the game to extra-time, where maybe something bigger could have happened.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be their head team coach.

“When you get a goal in the second minute it helps, but we struggled with set pieces and cross balls.

“There were a lot of ifs. If we got a penalty in the first leg…If we take another chance.

“Everyone is crying as this was the biggest game for us.

“The referee wasn’t fair.

“The more experienced player can use that if the whistler is not at the same level, they can dive a little bit more. If this referee was in the first leg maybe we get the penalty.

“We challenged Aberdeen as well as we could and the crowd is very proud of the boys.”