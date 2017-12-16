Rooney plans to energise season and put a Spock in Hibs’ wheels

Striker Adam Rooney is determined to “Klingon” to Aberdeen’s recent upturn in form and is targeting a third straight win against Hibs in Premiership action at Pittodrie today.

The 30-year-old bizarrely became embroiled in Twitter banter earlier this week with legendary Canadian actor William Shatner.

Rooney and Shatner, famous for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, exchanged tweets as they pledged their support to Cahonas Scotland, a charity which raises awareness of testicular and prostate cancer.

Rooney thought Shatner’s Twitter account was a parody until he saw the actor’s huge following which is more than 2.5 million.

He said: “There was a bit of craic on Twitter and I don’t think anyone was as surprised as me when I saw I had a tweet from William Shatner. But it’s all right, we’re mates now.

“I thought it was a parody account when I saw it, then I clicked on it and saw it had two and a half million followers and I thought oh no, I’ll have to get back at him here as I’m actually getting abuse.

“I wasn’t (a Trekkie) as a kid, I actually remember him more from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, he was in an episode of that and I used to follow that when I was a kid. But obviously everyone knows who he is, so me and Bill are mates now.

“It was a bit of craic and it raised a lot of awareness for a serious problem for a lot of fellas, so it’s great that it got as much publicity as it has.

“It was a bit of a laugh and a joke between the two of us and I hope he sees it that way.”

Rooney revealed some of his family have suffered from the condition and that he is proud to lend his support to the charity’s campaign.

He said: “I’ll hopefully catch him one day at a game and we’ll have to settle it somewhere privately.

“It was a bit strange but a lot of the lads just found it funny that I held my own. It’s great that it’s gone viral and raised a lot of awareness for the campaign.

“I actually have some family who suffer from the issue, so obviously the more awareness raised the better, but I don’t think I’ll be allowed to do it every day. I was worried about the timing.

“We’re only allowed 24 hours before and after a game on Twitter, so I was thinking I’m not getting fined for it.

“That’s why I had to settle it.”

Rooney netted his first goal since late September in the 3-0 win at St Johnstone this week and is keen to maintain momentum having racked up two successive victories.

He said: “We want to put a run of wins together but have another tough game coming up against Hibs.

“But we’ll take confidence into that now. We look solid at the back and we’re scoring goals.

“Over the years the fans have come to expect that we get wins. Although at times we may not be brilliant we always get the three points.”