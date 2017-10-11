Rooney: If we can sit top of the league while we are still not at our best … then there are good times ahead for Aberdeen

Striker Adam Rooney expected questions and doubts from outwith Pittodrie over Aberdeen’s ability to remain a force following the loss of key players.

Still unbeaten in the Premiership after eight games and joint top of the table, Rooney reckons the Reds have answered those questions.

During a summer of flux, internationals Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn left the Reds along with skipper Ryan Jack. Centre-back Ash Taylor and attacker Peter Pawlett also moved on.

Even Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was prompted by that exodus to claim the Dons were nearing the “end of the cycle” of success.

However, Rooney, 29, warned the Dons are stronger than the side who finished runners-up in the league last season and reached two cup finals.

Ominously for their rivals, he reckons the new-look Reds, who travel to Hibs on Saturday, have yet to hit top gear.

Asked about the Dons’ perceived ability to maintain the momentum of recent seasons minus key players, Rooney said: “That was questioned.

“And to be fair you can’t blame people for questioning that because of the calibre of players we lost.

“However, we recruited well and this squad is probably stronger than it has been in terms of the overall squad.

“We probably had 12 or 13 lads before who you thought could start but this season we have 17 or 18 who are all wanting to start.

“And any one of them could.

“We had a very settled team for three-and-a-half to four years where the nucleus was consistent as no one really went away.

“This summer we had a big turnover of bodies and obviously it will still take time for them to gel in as that doesn’t happen overnight.

“I am sure as the games go by and the more wins we pick up the confidence will keep growing.

“We had to make changes due to injuries and with lads coming in and out of the team. Hopefully, we will go on to get better and better this season.

“If we can sit top of the league while we are still not at our best then there are good times ahead.”

The fierce competition for places within the Dons squad has restricted Rooney, deliverer of 20 goals-plus for each of the last three seasons, to limited starts.

After two games as substitute he returned to the first XI for the 3-0 win against St Johnstone and grabbed a hat-trick.

Dons boss Derek McInnes utilised Rooney up front with £400,000 summer signing Stevie May in a partnership that showed real potential to be a lethal duo.

“Obviously, I want to start and if you are not starting you are disappointed,” said Rooney.

“The gaffer looks at every game differently and who we are lining up against and what their weaknesses are.

“And he picks whatever teams he feels is best to win. However when you get the chance you have to take it.”

Rooney grabbed his, supplying the goals that fired the Dons level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

They are the only two teams in Scotland’s four senior leagues still undefeated in league action.

Rooney said: “We are delighted to be top of the table because that shows you are doing things right. The aim is always to be up there.

““You want to be top of the table, be it the first game of the season, the middle of the campaign or whenever.

“We have been on a good run although we have not performed in games as well as we are capable of yet.

“To be sitting where we are in the Premiership table when there is so much more to come from this team is a real positive.”

There is a familiarity to the summit of the table already as it has been those two sides who have occupied the top positions in the previous three seasons – with Celtic invariably lifting the title.

Having splashed out close to £10 million on strengthening in the summer under boss Caixinha, Rangers were billed pre-season as the closest contenders to breaking up that recent status quo.

The Gers are six points behind the Dons and Celtic but can narrow that gap, albeit for potentially less than 24 hours, as they face St Johnstone away on Friday night.

Is Aberdeen’s battle this season to look upwards and try to scrap it out with 1-66 title favourites Celtic or glance behind them, to remain ahead of Rangers?

“We don’t focus on any of them, to be honest,” said Rooney.

“Our only focus is on ourselves.

“So far we have done quite well and following the international break all the focus goes on to a tough game away to Hibs on Saturday.”