Rooney is Dons’ highest-rated FIFA Ultimate Team player ever

Aberdeen are now flying high in the world of gaming – Dons striker Adam Rooney has become the club’s highest-rated player ever in FIFA Ultimate Team.

A combination of fantasy football, card collecting and virtual football, Ultimate Team is a popular part of the FIFA series of computer games.

The Irishman is the club’s first gold-rated player since FIFA 11, when Paul Hartley was rated gold. Before Hartley it was Lee Miller in FIFA 10.

Rooney will be upgraded from 69-rated to 77-rated for the special card, only in packs until 5.59pm next Wednesday from 6pm today.

When you break his ratings down to specifics, he has scored highly for shooting (79) and physicality (82). All of the ratings are out of 100.

The talisman, who bagged a hat-trick against St Johnstone in the Premiership at the weekend and has scored four times already this season, made team of the week in FIFA 17, which rated him 74.

Rooney is now the highest rated striker in the SPFL in FIFA Ultimate Team, with Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele both rated 75. However, the highest rated player is Rangers’ Bruno Alves at 78.

Last season Andrew Considine was also in the team of the week after his hat-trick at Dens Park. Jonny Hayes was also voted into the “silver most consistent” team of the season.