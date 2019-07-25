Chikhura Sachkhere gaffer says he sees Aberdeen’s ‘weaknesses’ ahead of tonight’s Europa League game

FC Chikhura Sachkhere manager Samson Pruidze insists he has pinpointed weaknesses in the Aberdeen team – but refused to reveal them.

Pruidze highlighted midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Sam Cosgrove as the Dons’ danger men.

However, he reckons there are weaknesses they can exploit in a bid to wreck the Dons’ Euro dreams at the 54,5000 capacity Georgian national stadium tonight.

Pruidze and his management team have studied footage of the Dons’ 4-2 aggregate defeat of RoPS Rovaniemi in the previous round.

He insists there are areas they can make the most in tonight’s Europa League second qualifying round first leg.

Pruidze called the Scottish press’ questions “provocative” when pushed on what weaknesses he had pinpointed as part of his blueprint.

He said: “Aberdeen is a team with great history and tradition, so we are honoured to be playing such a team.

“We saw both games Aberdeen played in the last round and have been reviewing each of their players.

“They like to play an attacking type of football and the biggest danger to us is how athletic they are.

“They are strong in midfield, Ferguson is a very good player and so is the centre forward Cosgrove.

“The defenders on the flanks are also good at attacking high up the pitch and they are good when in possession of the ball.

“Aberdeen play with wingers and like to deliver the ball into the penalty area.

“They are a balanced team, but they have weaknesses and that is what we have to exploit.”

The obvious question was then posed – exactly what weaknesses has he seen in Aberdeen’s play?

He said: “Yours was a very provocative question and we are not going to disclose this one.

“We won’t disclose what we think they are because in the game we will have to capitalise on those weaknesses.

“We will not tell you to your face, no way.

“I can’t say we will win or draw this game because Aberdeen are the favourites and they have a lot of advantages over us.

“But we feel we have enough to go into combat with them.”

Pruidze heaped praise on Aberdeen and insisted they are favourites, but he is confident going into tonight’s tie.

Chikhura Sachkhere have made the 150-mile journey from the agricultural village where they are based for the tie.

Their own 2,000 capacity Central Stadium does not meet UEFA requirements to host a European tie.

Chikhura Sachkhere have as a result made the near three-hour journey to Tbilisi.

Their small fan base and the travelling involved will see the 54,500 capacity stadium near empty for tonight’s game.

In an attempt to boost numbers, Chikhura Sachkhere have made tonight’s Euro tie free to attend for both clubs’ supporters.

Around 50 Dons fans have made the 6,400-mile round trip to Georgia to cheer on their team.

Asked how many supporters he expected at tonight’s second qualifying round game, Pruidze said: “We hope it is a full house!”