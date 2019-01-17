Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
Reports: Lowe set for Aberdeen return after Derby offer contract to veteran Cole

by Ryan Cryle
17/01/2019, 4:45 pm
Max Lowe.
Left-back Max Lowe could be set to return to Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports.

It is understood, with parent club Derby County keen to bring in boss Frank Lampard’s ex-Chelsea team-mate, Ashley Cole, the 21-year-old may be on his way back to the north-east.

Derek McInnes has been in the market for a marauding left-back like Lowe since he returned to Pride Park when his initial six-month loan expired at the end of December.

Lowe was excellent for the Dons in the first half of the campaign, making 19 appearances.

