Reports: Aberdeen skipper Shinnie set to sign pre-contract agreement with Wigan

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie could be set to leave the club in the summer for Wigan Athletic, according to reports.

The Dons skipper, 27, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with several English Championship clubs, but it is understood the Latics could be his preferred destination.

Hull City, Brentford and Sunderland were said to be among those looking at the Granite City-born left-back/midfielder, who Derek McInnes picked up on a similar agreement when his contract with Inverness Caley Thistle ended in the summer of 2015.

McInnes and the Reds board have tabled a new deal, which would make the Scotland international one of the highest-paid players at Pittodrie.

The gaffer told the Evening Express on Saturday he was going to use the final part Aberdeen’s winter training camp in Dubai to try and convince his captain to stay.

He said: “I will speak to Graeme when we are out here in Dubai and hopefully we can get the answer we all want.

“But again I totally respect all my players who are out of contract in the summer.

“They are quite right to look at all the options.”

However, the Scottish Sun now reports Shinnie will snub a Dons stay to join Paul Cook’s 19th-placed Championship outfit at the DW Stadium.

Also yet to make up his mind on a new deal is Shinnie’s fellow Scots international winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who is being pursued by MLS side New York City.

It is unclear, how any Shinnie pre-contract decision would affect McInnes’ dealings in this transfer window.