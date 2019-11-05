Remembering birthday boy Gillhaus’ stunning Aberdeen debut

November 5 is a packed day for Aberdeen birthdays, with striker Laurent D’Jaffo, goalkeeper Peter Kjaer and winger Jeffrey Monakana celebrating today.

Most notably, marking his 56th year today is former Dutch international Hans Gillhaus, who the Dons signed from European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven for £650,000 in November 1989.

He remains a hero to the Red Army for his spell at Pittodrie, which ended in 1993.

Across 100 appearances, he scored 32 goals, and was part of the 1990 Scottish Cup-winning side under Alex Smith.

Dream debut

Gillhaus’ debut in red is etched on the memories’ on Dons fans. It came at East End Park against Dunfermline.

Aberdeen ran out 3-0 winners in the November 18 Premier Division clash, against an in-form unbeaten-in-eight Pars side, with Gillhaus netting twice.

Here’s the Green Final from that Saturday:

Gillhaus immediately showed his ability in the game, and it only took him 12 minutes to open his Dons account with a stunning overhead kick which looped over Ian Westwater and into the far corner.

Soon he’d headed another, with David Robertson completing the scoring late on.

The Dutch virtuoso went on to score the winner in Aberdeen’s next outing – a 1-0 victory over Rangers at a time when Smith’s Reds were in the race for the title.

He would net 11 times before the end of his first season, and 16 times the following year – including another winner over Rangers at Pittodrie in March 1991.