Remembering Aberdeen’s second-greatest goalscorer Armstrong

Today marks the birthday of Aberdeen’s second-greatest goalscorer, Matt Armstrong – although there is a bit of dubiety about whether the hitman was born on the 12th or 13th of November.

Regardless, striker Armstrong, who died aged 83 in 1995, netted 164 times in 232 appearances for the Dons – a figure which puts him behind just “King Joey” Harper in the club’s all-time list.

He had a great understanding with Willie Mills, himself prolific, and scored an 11th-minute goal in the 1937 Scottish Cup final – although Aberdeen lost 2-1 at Hampden that day.

Read the match report from that game below:

Newton Stewart native Armstrong’s Pittodrie career spanned 14 years from 1931-1945, encompassing the entirety of World War 2.

While 215 of his appearances for the Reds came between 1931 and 1939, the outbreak of war meant he only played 17 more times in the top-flight from 1939/40 onwards.

After his military service ended, Armstrong detailed the lengths he’d gone to to continue playing, including going incognito to score a hat-trick against Arsenal for Clapton Orient:

A three-times-capped Scotland international, Armstrong’s later career saw him also turn out for Queen of the South, Elgin City and Peterhead.