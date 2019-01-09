Relief for Dons as Stoke confirm talks have opened with Luton’s Nathan Jones

Stoke City today confirmed they have opened discussions with Luton Town’s Nathan Jones over their vacant managerial position.

Dons boss Derek McInnes was linked with the Potters’ vacant managerial position after sacking Gary Rowett on Tuesday.

Stoke now aim to appoint their fourth manager in 12 months and they have started talks with Jones.

The Championship side confirmed on Twitter: “Stoke City can confirm that the club is in discussions with Nathan Jones over the vacant managerial position,”

There will be a sigh of relief with the Pittodrie board.

McInnes, out at a winter training camp in Dubai with the Dons, has previously been targeted by Rangers and Sunderland to be their next manager but knocked them back.