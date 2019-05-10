Exploits of English giants City, Liverpool and Tottenham can ‘spur’ Aberdeen on in battle for Europe – McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes wants the Dons to be inspired by the heroics of English big guns Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in the bid to qualify for Europe.

Aberdeen will tonight host Hearts in a must-win Premiership clash as they aim to overhaul third-placed Kilmarnock and secure Europa League automatic qualification.

McInnes wants the injury-depleted Dons, and the Red Army, to recreate the “relentless effort, will to win and sheer passion” of the English giants when securing big wins.

Liverpool and Spurs both battled back against the odds from three-goal deficits to reach the Champions League final.

Manchester City also edged past Leicester 1-0 to take a step closer to the league title.

McInnes said: “We have seen this week how relentless teams have been withManchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool. All three teams arguably could have played better on the night.

“But what was behind everything to get those results was the sheer will to win, relentless effort and passion to get that result that they want. I am hoping that can help inspire us.

“The crowd clearly at Anfield drove on their team and I am hoping our crowd against Hearts can really get behind our team tonight. It is so important for the fans to come out and support us.

“Getting European football is important to everyone at the club and three points tonight will be a big step towards achieving that.”

Kilmarnock occupy the third spot that guarantees European qualification as they hold a superior goal advantage to the Reds.

Tonight is an opportunity to leapfrog Killie and pile pressure on to Steve Clarke’s side ahead of their home Premiership match with Hibs tomorrow.

McInnes said: “It is important that we get the three points against Hearts tonight and do everything we can to do that.

“I know Hearts have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to but for us we have two cup finals left.

“And hopefully we will see that in the performance tonight.”

Hearts face treble-treble chasing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on May 25.

Should the champions win the trophy the fourth-placed side in the Premiership will qualify for the Europa League. That spot will go to the Jambos if they lift the silverware at Hampden.

The Dons boss wants Europe secured through third spot to eradicate any lottery of waiting on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final.

McInnes said: “We have got to expect a tough match tonight.

“However, we are more than capable of beating Hearts and then going to Easter Road and winning next Sunday.”

Aberdeen are without Graeme Shinnie, Gary Mackay-Steven, Connor McLennan, Niall McGinn, Greg Halford and Tommie Hoban tonight. Midfielder Stephen Gleeson returns having missed the 3-0 loss to Celtic with a calf injury.

McInnes said: “Gleeson is back as he was training on Wednesday.

“McLennan, Mackay-Steven and Shinnie are working hard to be fit for next week at Hibs.”

Defender Andy Considine returns from suspension.

Meanwhile, there were reports today the Dons have opened talks to sign Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

The 26-year-old, who has scored six goals in 37 games this season, is out of contract next month and is considering whether to return to England after 18 months at Well.

One player not joining the Dons is Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko.

Currently on loan at Dundee United from Danish side Aalborg, there were reports the 24-year-old was on the Dons’ radar.

However, McInnes is not interested in Safranko, who is still contracted to Aalborg until 2021.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 19, has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

Ferguson is nominated alongside Motherwell pair David Turnbull and Jake Hastie, and Greg Taylor of Kilmarnock.

Celtic’s James Forrest and Callum McGregor are nominated for the Player of the Year award alongside Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor.

Scotland women’s head coach Shelley Kerr has been nominated for manager of the year alongside Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke, Livingston’s Gary Holt and Arbroath’s Dick Campbell. The winners are announced on Sunday May 19.