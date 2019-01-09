ICYMI: Aberdeen wish released midfielder Tansey well with St Mirren

Greg Tansey said he was “delighted” to have joined St Mirren after agreeing an end to his ill-fated, injury-ravaged spell with Aberdeen.

With manager Derek McInnes and his squad on their way to Dubai last night, a Dons statement revealed an agreement had been reached to tear up Tansey’s Pittodrie deal with a year-and-a-half left to run.

A spokesman said: “Aberdeen Football Club can confirm we have reached a settlement to terminate Greg Tansey’s contract. Everyone at the club wishes Greg all the very best in his future career.”

Soon after, St Mirren announced the midfielder had joined Oran Kearney’s Saints on an 18-month deal.

On signing on at the Simply Digital Arena, Tansey said: “I’m delighted to be here – it has been a bit of a hectic week.

“As soon as I heard the interest from St Mirren, I was keen to come down.

“I have played here many times for Inverness and I like the ground, the atmosphere and I know the club has a great support.

“The training ground is top-notch as well so it was a no-brainer for me. Now I am back fit and feeling good so it’s brilliant for me to have a fresh start and to get my teeth into a new challenge.

“I think I needed a fresh start. Now I am fit and I appreciate being fit a lot more.”

McInnes initially tried to sign Tansey in 2016, but was rebuffed by Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Englishman, 30, signed for Aberdeen on a three-year deal in summer 2017 after his contract with Inverness ended, but only managed 14 appearances for the Reds.

His final first-team appearance for the Dons was in a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox that November.

A groin injury, which developed soon after he signed at Pittodrie, eventually left him sidelined, and he had two operations in September and December 2017 which attempted to fix the problem.

Tansey was sent on loan to Ross County in the second half of last season, and had another operation on his groin in March last year.