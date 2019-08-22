Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Sheerin pleased with young Aberdeen side after Banks o’ Dee win

Aberdeen reserve boss Paul Sheerin was pleased lightning didn’t strike twice as his side beat Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Spain Park.

The Reds ran out 6-1 winners, with first-team star Bruce Anderson among the goals with a hat-trick.

Juniors Dee – who knocked Aberdeen out of the Shire Cup last year – pulled the score back to 2-1 just after the interval.

However, the dismissal of Neale Allan after a last-man challenge saw the tie run away from them.

Sheerin, whose team will meet Formartine United in the semi-finals, said: “The first half was good.

“We had a few chances, played well and could’ve got forward quicker at times.

“Their line was quite high and we got a couple of goals.

“The early goal in the second half puts us on the back foot a bit and it’s a little bit more frantic than we would’ve hoped. It was a similar position as last year when we were 3-1 up and they managed to beat us.

“The sending off then has a bearing. Then Bruce scoring the free-kick is a double whammy.

“After that we controlled the game,” he said. “Subconsciously it’s tough against 10 men when you’re three or four up.”

The first half was dominated by the Dons, although Banks o’ Dee had the first chance when Michael Philipson fired over.

Anderson converted Michael Ruth’s through ball at the near post on eight minutes, then had his second on 28 minutes, turning to send Robertson’s low cross in.

After the break, Dee immediately pulled a goal back when Philipson finished Dean Lawrie’s centre.

However, the home side’s game plan then fell apart when Allan was dismissed by referee Dan McFarlane for a last-man foul on Seb Ross.

Anderson slotted the 20-yard free-kick low to Vitali’s left.

It was 4-1 when Lawrie disastrously sent a back pass from 12 yards past his own goalkeeper, who’d run too wide, soon after.

With less than 20 minutes to play, Ethan Ross drove in the Reds’ fifth.

It was 6-1 at the death when Seb Ross’s cross from the left cannoned off the back post and in.

Looking ahead, Sheerin said: “We’ll have plenty games with the Shire Cup, Shield and Reserve League Cup.

“We’re also going into a little competition with Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Brentford and Huddersfield – something a wee bit different for us, which will suit us a bit better than last season did.

“Our first game is in four weeks against Hibs at home.

“Formartine (in the Shire Cup semi) will be equally as hard as Brora.

“It’ll be tough to win it, but that’s why we’re in it – to try and get the young group into the habit of winning competitions.”