Aberdeen’s teen pair McLennan and Campbell pick up knocks

Winger Connor McLennan is an injury doubt for today’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock, while fellow teen Dean Campbell is definitely out.

Both picked up knocks in the 2-1 extra-time League Cup win at Dundee on Sunday.

McLennan was recently called up to the Scotland U21 squad to face San Marino and Croatia in Euro qualifiers next month.

McInnes said: “Connor has a little thigh strain.

“We put some work into him this week and we hope he will still be part of the squad.

“Dean (Campbell) will unfortunately not travel to Kilmarnock as he picked up a knock.

“He took a bang on the hip and it has not responded to treatment, so he will miss out.

“Dean may miss out next weekend as well which is disappointing.

“Like all the substitutes against Dundee, Dean contributed and played his part”

Defender Ash Taylor is out injured as Aberdeen will today attempt to end a four-game winless streak.

The Dons had suffered three straight defeats before edging past Championship Dundee in extra time in the League Cup last weekend.

Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen to third spot last season under the management of Steve Clarke.

Following Clarke’s exit to take on the Scotland management role, Kilmarnock appointed Angelo Alessio as his replacement, a former No.2 to Antonio Conte at Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national side.

Alessio endured a nightmare start as Killie exited the Europa League to Welsh part-time minnows Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Kilmarnock are the only side yet to register a point in the Premiership after two games.

However, Alessio did lead Kilmarnock to a 1-0 League Cup defeat of Hamilton last week.

McInnes said: “With the players they have there is no reason to suggest why Kilmarnock will not be up there again.

“A lot of the Kilmarnock players remain from last season and they were a very good side last year. They have a lot of respect from myself and my team as we go down there knowing we are going to be in a tough game.”

Alessio has been tasked with replacing Clarke, who transformed Kilmarnock from perennial strugglers into a side that finished third in the Premiership.

McInnes said: “It is important a manager gets the time to implement his own style and bring his own players in.

“It is difficult for a manager to come in to a team that has a way of playing that works for them.

“In the last couple of games, certainly against Rangers, they were similar to how they were last season.

“There were tight lines, they let the opposition come on to them and also counter-attacked.

“While it is not a carbon copy, there are more similarities to last season’s style than maybe there was in Kilmarnock’s opening games.”