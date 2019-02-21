Aberdeen striker Stewart is confident goals in the Premiership will come

On-loan Birmingham City attacker Greg Stewart believes the goals will come during his second spell at Pittodrie.

The 28-year-old rejoined Aberdeen during the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He had spent the first half of the campaign at Kilmarnock and was one of the Premiership’s top performers with eight goals.

When parent club Birmingham opted to recall the attacker to St Andrew’s in January, Dons boss Derek McInnes moved quickly to take him back after a successful loan spell last season.

Killie boss Steve Clarke also made a bid to secure Stewart for the rest of the campaign, but the striker opted for Pittodrie.

Stewart has started all eight games for the Dons since his return and has yet to score in the Premiership, though he did net in the 4-1 Scottish Cup replay defeat of League One Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Although content with his overall form, Stewart is determined to back that up with a goal return.

He said: “Although I think I have done well in games, I wouldn’t say it has been ideal because I would like to get off the mark early doors, as a striker, when you come back to a club.

“If I keep playing well, the goals will start coming.”

Stewart also accepts that such are the demands of Aberdeen, any player who fails to hit top form could be dropped.

He said: “There is a lot of competition for places at this club. That is what happens when you sign for a team like Aberdeen.

“You know you have to keep on your game or you could soon find yourself on the bench.”

Aberdeen sit five points behind second-placed Rangers with 12 Premiership games left. Although the Dons dropped unexpected points when drawing 2-2 with Premiership bottom side St Mirren, the gap remained the same as the Ibrox club also drew at the weekend.

Stewart accepts Aberdeen, who travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, have to be on their “A-game” in every fixture or risk slipping up.

He said: “There are a lot of good teams in the league this season. It has definitely been more exciting this year.

“It has been a lot tougher for Celtic, as there are a lot of teams that can give them a game.

“It is a lot closer, as in the top six it is really tight. Anybody can beat anybody on their day so you need to be on your A-game if you don’t want to slip up.

“For now it is all about going into the games and focusing on getting the points. Maybe when it gets to the last five or six games then you can see what stage you are at and set targets from there.”

Stewart will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with Birmingham expires.

Aberdeen are prepared to offer him a three-year contract in a bid to entice the attacker to sign on.

Stewart recently confirmed he would be open to the possibility of remaining at Pittodrie. He returned last month as there was unfinished business following his first loan spell.

Central to that unfinished business is a bid to secure the Scottish Cup, having crashed out with the Dons at the quarter-final stage last year.

Aberdeen are through to the quarter-finals this season again.

He said: “With Aberdeen a cup final is where you always want to get to. They have already got to one final (Betfred Cup, 1-0 final loss to Celtic) at the start of the season and were unlucky not to win it.

“One of the things you think about when coming to Aberdeen is cup finals.”

Although Stewart has scored just once in his eight games since returning to Pittodrie, he has pitched in with a number of assists. Striker Sam Cosgrove’s goal against St Mirren was his 17th of the season.

The 22-year-old has now hit 15 goals in the last 14 matches. Unfortunately, the Reds’ defence has also been leaking goals.

Stewart said: “We are definitely more of a threat going forward lately. We have shown we can create chances and also score goals.

“Big Sam has been brilliant and has been scoring goals for fun.”