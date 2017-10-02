Aberdeen boss McInnes happy after strong start in Premiership but knows it’s still early days

Boss Derek McInnes today hailed the table-topping Dons but warned it is too premature for talk about a Premiership title challenge on Celtic.

Ruthless Aberdeen crushed St Johnstone 3-0 at Pittodrie to extend an unbeaten start to the league campaign to eight games.

The emphatic victory elevated the Dons level on 20 points with defending champions Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen took full advantage of a slip-up from Celtic as Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 2-2 with Hibs at Parkhead.

For just three minutes the Reds were clear at the top of the table as the Hoops trailed 2-1, but they fought back to salvage a point.

Goal hero Adam Rooney bagged a hat-trick for the dominant Dons on his return to the starting line-up after three games as a sub.

However, despite the red-hot league start, McInnes is remaining cool on any potential Premiership title assault.

McInnes said: “I can’t help but be pleased to have 20 points from a possible 24 and to still be unbeaten – it is great that we have had a decent start.

“We know ourselves we dropped two points to Kilmarnock in the last game at Pittodrie.

“By and large we have to be pleased with the players’ focus in winning different types of games.

“However, I don’t think we will take too much notice of the league table this early in the season.

“I have always felt it probably takes 15 to 16 games. That is after you have played every team and then are well into the next round of games.

“The league normally starts to play out then.”

Having been sent out of the League Cup with a 3-0 quarter-final loss to Motherwell recently, McInnes demanded an immediate response.

Aberdeen have delivered with two wins, having also defeated ‘Well 1-0 at Fir Park in the Premiership.

In a season of change, eight new signings were introduced and McInnes is delighted the squad have continued to secure points while in a transitional phase.

He said: “It pleases me that while we have still been working hard to get that familiar team and settled performances we are still picking up points.

“I have said all along that we have had some strong individual performances and some good moments throughout 90 minutes.

“But we are still working hard to become more of a team and the last two performances have been far more of what I would expect from that.

“The squad deserve a lot of credit as we have a lot of new players trying to gel and get used to our way.

“But the last two performances have been quite familiar to what we have expected over the last wee while.

“It was a really strong team performance against St Johnstone.

“I have asked for a more complete 90-minute performance from my players and I think I got that.”

Aberdeen had failed to defeat St Johnstone in the last five Premiership meetings at Pittodrie although they beat Saints 1-0 in the League Cup last season.

McInnes said: “St Johstone surprised us a wee bit in that they changed their shape that normally does so well against us.

“Although it was not that big a surprise as they went with a different shape in the second-half against Hamilton last week.

“I thought we dealt with that side of it and played more of our natural game.

“We had to overcome the challenge of a good team. There were aspects of the game that we continued from Motherwell.

“We said to make sure we made it difficult for the opponent to get any encouragement in the game – and we did exactly that.”

Due to the international break Aberdeen are not in action again until Saturday, October 14, when they travel to Hibs.

They then play Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, October 25.

McInnes said: “We look forward to getting back after the break and trying to continue our form.”

Aberdeen were without defender Andy Considine who suffered a wrist injury against Motherwell.