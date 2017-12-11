Dons manager Derek thankful to Milne for giving him vital 48 hours

Dons boss Derek McInnes today thanked chairman Stewart Milne for allowing him 48 hours to consider his future.

The 46-year-old also insists he has nothing to be guilty about considering Rangers – or knocking back the club he played for.

McInnes was absent from training for two days as he mulled over his future following an approach from Rangers to Aberdeen to talk to him.

That approach was knocked back by Milne who took a hard line stance towards the Ibrox club’s advances.

McInnes is contracted until 2020 and was not prepared to rip up his contract or ruin the relationships he has with the Dons fans, players and board.

Having confirmed he is staying, McInnes led the Reds to a 1-0 win at Dundee on Friday.

He said: “Those 48 hours were very important and I was grateful to the chairman Stewart Milne for allowing me that time.

“I feel as though I have handled this fine and have nothing to be guilty about.

“I feel all right and I have been quite relaxed about it all.

“I had lots to consider and there was more than just one reason.

“It was not a decision I took lightly. I had to think about everything.

“You live and die by your decisions. But I’m not one for ripping up contracts and resigning my position from people I hold in high regard.”

McInnes played for Rangers from 1995-2000 and had been their number one target for six weeks.

He admits Ibrox had an emotional pull but plumped to continue his bid for success at Aberdeen and rejected what could be his only chance to manage Rangers.

He said: “I made the decision with my head rather than my heart. I think that’s clear.

“It preyed on my mind that it might be my one and only chance.

“But you’ve got to try to make an educated decision.

“I grew up as a Rangers supporter, I played for the club so it’s clear the affinity I have with the club from when I was a child to when I played there.

“There was a lot to consider. My family still live in the west of Glasgow. I’ve got wee boys in school and all the rest of it.

“Like in any walk of life when opportunities come along you weigh it up.”

McInnes weighed it up and came down on the side of Pittodrie.

It is the second time this year he has rejected the approach of another club having rejected Sunderland in June.

The Championship club’s approaches reached the advanced level of the club’s having agreed compensation for McInnes to talk to the Black Cats.

He admits if other clubs show an interest in him in the future he will look at them – as he did with Rangers and Sunderland but for now he is purely focused on leading Aberdeen to success.

He said: “Hopefully, we can have some good times at Aberdeen and if there are opportunities in the future, wherever, I would look at them again.

“We want people speaking about a winning Aberdeen team – nothing else.

“It’s important that the message is clear. And that is that we try to knuckle down and get on with the job at Aberdeen.”