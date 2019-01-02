McInnes assures Aberdeen fans they have much to look forward to in 2019

As the New Year is welcomed in upbeat Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today reassured the Red Army there will be much to look forward to in 2019.

Aberdeen saw in the Bells just three points off Premiership leaders Celtic and Rangers.

Six wins from eight league matches packed into December elevated the Reds from the bottom six back into contention at the top of the table.

McInnes has vowed to maintain that momentum into 2019 to secure success.

He said: “We are finishing the year with us at the top end of the table where we were when we started 2018.

“A lot of people think about the things we don’t have and there are always things we could do better.

“However, we have to keep reminding ourselves that we are also doing a lot of things right.

“Looking forward to 2019 we can kick on and hopefully achieve all we want to.”

A 2-1 win at Livingston saw Aberdeen call time on a year that brought a Betfred Cup final slot, European qualification and a Premiership runners-up spot.

A 3,757-strong travelling support cheered on the Dons at the Tony Macaroni Arena, making up almost two thirds of the crowd.

McInnes said: “We have got a brilliant thing going here at the club with good staff, good players, great support.

“When we are together and working together we are strong and a tough team to play against.

“To have almost 3,800 supporters shows the type of club we are working for here.

“It was brilliant to send them home happy with three points.”

McInnes was forced into making two early substitutions at Livingston due to injuries to right back Shay Logan and striker Bruce Anderson.

Logan is set to return from a hamstring strain in time for the Dons warm weather training camp in Dubai on January 8, but Anderson is out for two months with a calf muscle tear.

McInnes praised substitutes James Wilson, Stephen Gleeson and teenager Dean Campbell for their part in the two goals.

On-loan Manchester United striker Wilson scored the first after latching on to a Gleeson shot. The 23-year-old also set up the second goal with Campbell sliding in at the back post.

McInnes said: “Gleeson gets his shot off and because we had bodies in the box Wilson got the all important touch.

“Once we got in front we were always going to win because of the way we were defending.

“The second goal was a brilliant counter attack from Wilson.

“Young Dean Campbell hit the ground at the back stick, which forces the goal. Wilson showed electric pace to get away.

“I think by and large, although we lost an untidy goal towards the end, we just about deserved the win.”