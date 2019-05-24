Aberdeen chase Wilson deal

Aberdeen are reportedly keen on securing striker James Wilson on a permanent contract this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the season on loan from Manchester United where his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

It is expected Manchester United will confirm Wilson will be one of a number of players released.

Wilson had a frustrating loan spell at Pittodrie and scored just four goals.

However, he began to show strong form in the post-split Premiership fixtures and netted the winner in the 2-1 victory at Hibs in the final game of the Premiership campaign.

It is understood Aberdeen will pitch a deal to Wilson if he indicates he would be open to a permanent return to Pittodrie.

Wilson would have to accept a massive pay cut to sign for Aberdeen as he is believed to be on £30,000 per week with the Old Trafford club.

Aberdeen could offer only a fraction of that figure.

It is understood Wilson is giving a return to Aberdeen serious consideration.

Aberdeen are set to bolster their attack with the signing of Curtis Main, who is out of contract with Motherwell.

Bruce Anderson will also return to Pittodrie following a loan spell at Dunfermline.

Wilson was one of the hottest prospects in English football four years ago when he scored twice on his Manchester United debut in a 3-1 defeat of Hull City.

However, he has been frustrated by injuries in recent years.