Aberdeen boss McInnes wants to strengthen in January window

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he aims to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen leapfrogged from the bottom six up to fourth in the Premiership table with a 2-1 win at St Mirren.

The Reds are now just four points behind league leaders Rangers.

Only three points separate the Dons and defending champions Celtic following the Hoops’ 2-0 loss at Hibs.

Gaffer McInnes revealed he wants to add new signings next month in a bid to strengthen the Premiership push.

Whether the funds will be available for that is likely to be clarified at Aberdeen’s AGM at Pittodrie tonight.

McInnes said: “I would still like to recruit in January and add to the squad.

“We all agree we can maybe strengthen one or two areas.

“I have not enjoyed looking at the league table of late because everyone is talking about the most competitive SPFL for years and we are not in it.

“But we know by just staying quiet, getting on with the job in hand, hopefully getting a bit more luck with injuries and maybe adding to the squad, we can still be as competitive as ever.

“While we are doing that we will still be competitive. We have been in a cup final already and people say it has been a poor season for us and underwhelming.

“I understand that but we are still managing to be competitive enough to get to a final and we are up to fourth in the table.”

McInnes had recently challenged his strikers to deliver goals and warned if they don’t he could be forced to sign a goal-scorer in January.

Both Stevie May and Sam Cosgrove stepped up to the mark in recent games. Cosgrove scored the winner at St Miirren for his second in two games while May netted a penalty to end a long league goal drought.

McInnes said: “It is human nature with strikers that you can reassure them about their work ethic, how much they contribute and all the rest of it.

“But strikers don’t feel good about themselves and it is not the same three points for them if they are not going into their car having hit the back of the net.

“There have been loads of afternoons like that.

“Strikers are the hardest ones to get and recruit.

“We had money to spend in the summer and we couldn’t spend it as we tried to get the right one.

“So we are trying to work with the ones we have to make them better and to contribute more.”

Victory over bottom side St Mirren propelled the Dons out of the bottom half.

They moved ahead of Hearts on goal difference and have the opportunity to extend that further with a game in hand against second-bottom Dundee tomorrow.

It is the sixth game in a congested month where the Reds have to pack in nine matches before the winter break.

McInnes revealed the Dons had reached an agreement with Dundee to play the rescheduled game in January.

The deal was knocked back by the SPFL, a decision McInnes reckons is “nuts”.

He said: “It’s nuts when you think we have eight league games in one month, and we also played the final.

“We have played 14 in four months which is not enough time as it has been a stop-start season with the international breaks.

“We have never got into any kind of rhythm.

“It is eight games so more than half that in one month which is pretty nuts.

“We agreed with Jim McIntyre and Dundee to push the game back to January when there was a wee bit more respite for both teams.

“The league insisted we play it. We do what we are told and get on with it but it is a game every three days for my players.

“It is a big ask on them when we have so many injuries in certain areas.”