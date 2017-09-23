Reds boss McInnes looking ahead after ‘missed opportunity’ in cup

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dons boss Derek McInnes believes their League Cup quarter-final defeat was a missed opportunity – but he wants his team to respond when they face the Steelmen again tomorrow.

Aberdeen were beaten 3-0 at Fir Park on Thursday night and head for Lanarkshire to face Motherwell in the Premiership.

Manager McInnes was disappointed to see his side lose their first match domestically this season.

He wants to keep painful defeats like Thursday’s to a minimum this term and is seeking a response when they next face the Steelmen.

He said: “We don’t normally lose games, certainly in that manner.

“We know we work for a club that is demanding so it is all about the response.

“And hopefully over the course of the season we will keep these days to a minimum.

“We are disappointed because our support came down in big numbers.

“Hopefully we continue decent league form going into the next cup competition but there is no doubt that is a missed opportunity.

“We are disappointed in ourselves.

“We started great this season in terms of results and know we are better than we showed.

“It is our first defeat of the season.

“Defeats come in many different ways. You can be outplayed or you can be outfought.

“We knew what to expect, we knew what we were facing.

“Motherwell are very good at what they do and they will do very well this season.”

McInnes felt Motherwell deserved their victory, to set up a semi-final against Rangers at Hampden, because Steven Robinson’s side showed greater aggression that Aberdeen were unable to match.

He added: “The intent and aggression from the Motherwell team were far greater than ours.

“We knew what to expect as we know they engage with their strikers and get it up there.

“If they don’t win the first one they are quick to support the second one. They get the ball wide and put crosses in the box.

“A lot of their game is very simplistic but they got the job done.

“My players were trying and wanted to win, of course they did.

“But the team with the greater intent and aggression to their play won the game.

“There was maybe a bit of fortune with the first goal. But other than that they were the better team and deserved to go through.

“In general between boxes at times we did some decent stuff.

“We created a couple of chances in the first half but they defended better throughout.

“Their intent and aggression was better than us and sometimes that can make all the difference.”